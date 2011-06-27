Used 2007 INFINITI QX56 SUV Consumer Reviews

4.88 out of 5 stars Awesome LastOneUp , 12/11/2006 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 68 of 73 people found this review helpful This is a fantastic SUV. The ride is very smooth for such a large car and the power is incredible. The interior of the car is plush, big leather seats, entertainment system, GPS, awesome gauge layout, everything you could want. By far the best car I have ever owned. If you want luxury, size, power, and looks this is the car. Report Abuse

4.88 out of 5 stars Love this Car Dee , 04/01/2009 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I am in love with this vehicle. It's comfortable, stylish and so much fun to drive. Plus I feel like a million bucks every time I drive it because it feels like luxury. Besides, it also performs very well and runs like a dream.

4.13 out of 5 stars happy qx56 owner scott , 01/30/2007 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful This is a great vehicle. we drove the new denali and it rode great but the interior features of this vehicle blow the denali away. we have been extremely pleased so far!

4.88 out of 5 stars Love it! nanny , 03/14/2007 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I purchased my vehicle in Jan 07 and have 3700 miles on it. This car is a dream to drive. I had driven a van or suburban for 25 years and wanted something different. I test drove the Lincoln Navigator and Cadillac Escalade but didn't care for them. The Lexus was just too small. I went ahead and purchased the QX56 even after reading some very bad reviews because I talked to several owners of the QX56 and they loved theirs. The main problems I read were with the brake system. Mine brakes just fine. I feel very safe in this solid vehicle. I get approx 14 mpg in town and 17 to 18 on the hwy. West Houston Infiniti is great. I wouldn't recomend Clear Lake - not very friendly.