2019 INFINITI QX50 PURE Features & Specs

More about the 2019 QX50
Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)384.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room39.6 in.
Front hip room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity65.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3940 lbs.
Gross weight5062 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.2 degrees
Maximum payload1122 lbs.
Angle of departure23.9 degrees
Length184.7 in.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height66.0 in.
EPA interior volume135.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Hermosa Blue
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Black Obsidian
  • Chestnut Bronze
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Lunar White
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leatherette
  • Wheat/Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
19 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
