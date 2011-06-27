Estimated values
2019 Volvo V90 T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,563
|$34,908
|$37,790
|Clean
|$31,976
|$34,271
|$37,085
|Average
|$30,803
|$32,996
|$35,676
|Rough
|$29,630
|$31,721
|$34,267
Estimated values
2019 Volvo V90 T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,561
|$36,175
|$40,611
|Clean
|$31,974
|$35,514
|$39,854
|Average
|$30,801
|$34,193
|$38,340
|Rough
|$29,628
|$32,872
|$36,826
Estimated values
2019 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,692
|$37,432
|$42,021
|Clean
|$33,085
|$36,748
|$41,238
|Average
|$31,872
|$35,381
|$39,671
|Rough
|$30,658
|$34,013
|$38,105
Estimated values
2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,170
|$32,407
|$36,381
|Clean
|$28,644
|$31,815
|$35,703
|Average
|$27,593
|$30,631
|$34,346
|Rough
|$26,543
|$29,448
|$32,990