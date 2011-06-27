  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Volvo V90 T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,563$34,908$37,790
Clean$31,976$34,271$37,085
Average$30,803$32,996$35,676
Rough$29,630$31,721$34,267
2019 Volvo V90 T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Outstanding$32,561$36,175$40,611
Clean$31,974$35,514$39,854
Average$30,801$34,193$38,340
Rough$29,628$32,872$36,826
2019 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Outstanding$33,692$37,432$42,021
Clean$33,085$36,748$41,238
Average$31,872$35,381$39,671
Rough$30,658$34,013$38,105
2019 Volvo V90 T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Outstanding$29,170$32,407$36,381
Clean$28,644$31,815$35,703
Average$27,593$30,631$34,346
Rough$26,543$29,448$32,990
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Volvo V90 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Volvo V90 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $31,974 for one in "Clean" condition and about $35,514 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volvo V90 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Volvo V90 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $31,974 for one in "Clean" condition and about $35,514 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Volvo V90, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Volvo V90 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $31,974 for one in "Clean" condition and about $35,514 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Volvo V90. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Volvo V90 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Volvo V90 ranges from $29,628 to $40,611, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Volvo V90 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.