Used 2001 INFINITI QX4 SUV Consumer Reviews
Bought new in 2000, still driving it in 2012..no issues, very reliable
I bought this car new in June of 2000. I owned a 1998 Qx4 which lacked power so the added 70 horsepower was a much needed improvement. I expected to keep it 10 years, but it at 12 years (155k miles ) and it hasnt given me a reason to get rid of it. I've kept the scheduled maintenance up on it, and the only thing I've had to do outside of that, was replace items that would normally need replacing, like brakes, shocks, etc. I got my money's worth on it. Pros: Very reliable. Does good with towing, towed 4 sportsbikes from AZ to Cali and up and down hills didnt notice any drag. Aged well for the most part, still quiet, still comfortable, nothing leaking. Cons: Not the fastest SUV out there
2001 QX4 in Canada - still going strong 2013
170,000 kms and the only repairs have been engine coils at 150,000 ($900.) emissions sensor (2 @ $150 each) and air mass sensor ($300). The machine is excellent to drive in all conditions. The 4x4 system works very competently in snow and mud. The vehicle is well appointed, powerful, quiet and smooth. Extremely reliable. Poor fuel economy & premium fuel Cramped back seat (legroom) Poor rust resistance ***** Anyone considering one MUST insist a shop remove the plastic covers over (esp. rear) wheels. EASY. A perfect looking vehicle can have BAD rust issues behind these Must spray inner front fenders and under front of hood. These areas rust from behind & will ruin vehicle
Simply admirable.
Pros: The reliability of Infiniti. (engine/transmission never let you down) The classic design. (never get tired of the look) The quiet city cruiser. (car-like luxury-smoothness) The able muscle on demand. (whenever necessary @240hp) The attractive interior. (quality leather all around) The choice engineering. (switchable Auto-2wd-4H-4L system) The convenient features. (4 seat heaters/2 auto seat adjustment) Cons: The gas guzzler. (15-17mpg) The tiny legroom in the back. (not easy to get in/out as well) The rust issues underneath/fender areas. (questionable building quality?) I live in a rural area where it's 60%highway and 40% off-road driving.
Great Value on a Solid Vehicle
I picked up my QX4 in 2016 as a daily driver, a vehicle to park outside in all kinds of weather and not worry too much about its cosmetics. It has proven to be reliable after I had a few issues related to age and mileage (181,000 when I bought it) addressed. These are great vehicles—upscale materials, decent driving dynamics, and Nissan's bulletproof 3.5L V6—that are available nowadays for very little money. The most serious issue on the QX4 is rust around the front strut towers (the front suspension can collapse if it isn't addressed), and although Infiniti will repair the problem under recall, it's a good idea to see whether the one that you're considering has a strut-tower rust problem before buying it. The QX4 handles well, and the ride is good unless the pavement becomes uneven, and then it rides, well, like the truck that it is. Don't expect it to ride like a newer unibody crossover in all situations. Acceleration is decent, but the engine note makes the vehicle sound as if it is working hard to move. The brakes are also decent but are not exceptional: it took me a few months to grow accustomed to the longer stopping distances required of a vehicle with rear drum brakes. If the cheapish front disc/rear drum brake setup is the one cost-saving measure that I’ve noticed, then Infiniti also deserves kudos for spending money on the interior. The leather on the seats is thick and high quality, the dash is made of solid material rather than clunky plastic, and the real wood trim is plentiful and gorgeous. I also own a 2006 Infiniti FX45, which has a flashier interior that is also pleasant, but the materials in the QX4’s interior are simply more expensive and better. Repair costs are reasonable since the QX4 is essentially a Nissan Pathfinder underneath the trimmings. I consider my QX4 one of the nicest and best vehicle purchases that I've ever made. I wanted a vehicle that could work, be fun to drive, and carry me in comfort; it has delivered on all counts. A Final Update and Tribute A 2014 Ford F-150 pulled out directly in from of me in my QX4. I think that I had less than a second to react and t boned him in the driver’s side at about 40 mph. The airbags deployed, but the passenger compartment remained intact and my passenger and I walked away uninjured. (The driver of the F 150 also was not injured.) Both vehicles were totaled. I fear that my final comments on the QX4 have to be center on praise for its strength and safety.
Dependable
Purchased the car in 2003 and still going strong it the end of 2015 with170.000 miles. Had one repair in 12 years for approx $500 and a tow. Paint started to go bad in door in 2015.
