  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI QX4
  4. Used 2001 INFINITI QX4
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 INFINITI QX4 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2001 QX4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,150
See QX4 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,150
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/379.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,150
Torque265 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,150
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,150
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
electric and diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,150
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,150
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,150
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,150
Front head room39.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,150
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.5 in.
Rear leg room31.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,150
Length183.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4074 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height70.7 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,150
Exterior Colors
  • Black Obsidian/Titanium
  • Bronze/Tuscan Beige
  • Burgundy
  • Dove White/Silver Sage
  • Titanium
  • Tuscan Beige
  • Black Obsidian
  • Silver Sage
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Stone Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,150
Null tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,150
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,150
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See QX4 Inventory

Related Used 2001 INFINITI QX4 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles