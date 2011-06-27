Used 2001 INFINITI QX4 Consumer Reviews

Bought new in 2000, still driving it in 2012..no issues, very reliable moniqx4 , 03/29/2012 30 of 30 people found this review helpful I bought this car new in June of 2000. I owned a 1998 Qx4 which lacked power so the added 70 horsepower was a much needed improvement. I expected to keep it 10 years, but it at 12 years (155k miles ) and it hasnt given me a reason to get rid of it. I've kept the scheduled maintenance up on it, and the only thing I've had to do outside of that, was replace items that would normally need replacing, like brakes, shocks, etc. I got my money's worth on it. Pros: Very reliable. Does good with towing, towed 4 sportsbikes from AZ to Cali and up and down hills didnt notice any drag. Aged well for the most part, still quiet, still comfortable, nothing leaking. Cons: Not the fastest SUV out there Report Abuse

Simply admirable. jubal82 , 12/02/2013 31 of 32 people found this review helpful Pros: The reliability of Infiniti. (engine/transmission never let you down) The classic design. (never get tired of the look) The quiet city cruiser. (car-like luxury-smoothness) The able muscle on demand. (whenever necessary @240hp) The attractive interior. (quality leather all around) The choice engineering. (switchable Auto-2wd-4H-4L system) The convenient features. (4 seat heaters/2 auto seat adjustment) Cons: The gas guzzler. (15-17mpg) The tiny legroom in the back. (not easy to get in/out as well) The rust issues underneath/fender areas. (questionable building quality?) I live in a rural area where it's 60%highway and 40% off-road driving. Report Abuse

2001 QX4 in Canada - still going strong 2013 ay9i , 09/11/2013 18 of 18 people found this review helpful 170,000 kms and the only repairs have been engine coils at 150,000 ($900.) emissions sensor (2 @ $150 each) and air mass sensor ($300). The machine is excellent to drive in all conditions. The 4x4 system works very competently in snow and mud. The vehicle is well appointed, powerful, quiet and smooth. Extremely reliable. Poor fuel economy & premium fuel Cramped back seat (legroom) Poor rust resistance ***** Anyone considering one MUST insist a shop remove the plastic covers over (esp. rear) wheels. EASY. A perfect looking vehicle can have BAD rust issues behind these Must spray inner front fenders and under front of hood. These areas rust from behind & will ruin vehicle Report Abuse

Unibody Rust darwinpost , 08/27/2011 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Right side unibody rusted out - the engine and front differential are connected to the frame which cannot effectively be repaired. Extreme safety hazard. If the unibody could be repaired, it would be temporary and pose a safety hazard for the next buyer and potential liability for the seller. Infiniti refuses to assume responsibility. Infiniti has repaired the driver's side strut tower housing, but does not acknowledge sever unibody rust. Dealer indicates other owners have same problem. Report Abuse