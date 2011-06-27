2019 INFINITI Q70 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Q70 Sedan
3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$63,002*
Total Cash Price
$48,240
L 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$80,013*
Total Cash Price
$61,265
5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$80,013*
Total Cash Price
$61,265
3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$69,302*
Total Cash Price
$53,064
L 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$65,522*
Total Cash Price
$50,170
5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$88,833*
Total Cash Price
$68,018
L 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$92,613*
Total Cash Price
$70,913
L 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$90,093*
Total Cash Price
$68,983
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Q70 Sedan 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,090
|$1,128
|$1,168
|$1,209
|$1,251
|$5,846
|Maintenance
|$458
|$836
|$572
|$2,238
|$2,388
|$6,492
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,059
|$1,059
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,971
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,135
|Financing
|$2,594
|$2,087
|$1,544
|$966
|$350
|$7,541
|Depreciation
|$17,563
|$3,336
|$2,727
|$3,057
|$2,670
|$29,353
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,668
|$9,480
|$8,165
|$9,688
|$10,001
|$63,002
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Q70 Sedan L 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,384
|$1,433
|$1,483
|$1,535
|$1,589
|$7,424
|Maintenance
|$582
|$1,062
|$726
|$2,842
|$3,033
|$8,245
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,345
|$1,345
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,503
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,711
|Financing
|$3,294
|$2,650
|$1,961
|$1,227
|$445
|$9,577
|Depreciation
|$22,305
|$4,237
|$3,463
|$3,882
|$3,391
|$37,278
|Fuel
|$2,530
|$2,606
|$2,684
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$13,432
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,598
|$12,040
|$10,370
|$12,304
|$12,701
|$80,013
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Q70 Sedan 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,384
|$1,433
|$1,483
|$1,535
|$1,589
|$7,424
|Maintenance
|$582
|$1,062
|$726
|$2,842
|$3,033
|$8,245
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,345
|$1,345
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,503
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,711
|Financing
|$3,294
|$2,650
|$1,961
|$1,227
|$445
|$9,577
|Depreciation
|$22,305
|$4,237
|$3,463
|$3,882
|$3,391
|$37,278
|Fuel
|$2,530
|$2,606
|$2,684
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$13,432
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,598
|$12,040
|$10,370
|$12,304
|$12,701
|$80,013
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Q70 Sedan 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,199
|$1,241
|$1,285
|$1,330
|$1,376
|$6,431
|Maintenance
|$504
|$920
|$629
|$2,462
|$2,627
|$7,141
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,165
|$1,165
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,168
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$2,349
|Financing
|$2,853
|$2,296
|$1,698
|$1,063
|$385
|$8,295
|Depreciation
|$19,319
|$3,670
|$3,000
|$3,363
|$2,937
|$32,288
|Fuel
|$2,191
|$2,257
|$2,324
|$2,395
|$2,466
|$11,634
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,235
|$10,428
|$8,982
|$10,657
|$11,001
|$69,302
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Q70 Sedan L 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,134
|$1,173
|$1,215
|$1,257
|$1,301
|$6,080
|Maintenance
|$476
|$869
|$595
|$2,328
|$2,484
|$6,752
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,101
|$1,101
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,050
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,220
|Financing
|$2,698
|$2,170
|$1,606
|$1,005
|$364
|$7,843
|Depreciation
|$18,266
|$3,469
|$2,836
|$3,179
|$2,777
|$30,527
|Fuel
|$2,072
|$2,134
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$10,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,695
|$9,859
|$8,492
|$10,076
|$10,401
|$65,522
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Q70 Sedan 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,537
|$1,590
|$1,647
|$1,705
|$1,764
|$8,243
|Maintenance
|$646
|$1,179
|$807
|$3,156
|$3,367
|$9,154
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,493
|$1,493
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,779
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,010
|Financing
|$3,658
|$2,943
|$2,177
|$1,362
|$494
|$10,633
|Depreciation
|$24,764
|$4,704
|$3,845
|$4,310
|$3,765
|$41,388
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,192
|$13,367
|$11,513
|$13,660
|$14,101
|$88,833
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Q70 Sedan L 3.7 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,602
|$1,658
|$1,717
|$1,777
|$1,839
|$8,594
|Maintenance
|$673
|$1,229
|$841
|$3,290
|$3,510
|$9,543
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,557
|$1,557
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,897
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$3,138
|Financing
|$3,813
|$3,068
|$2,270
|$1,420
|$515
|$11,085
|Depreciation
|$25,818
|$4,904
|$4,009
|$4,494
|$3,925
|$43,149
|Fuel
|$2,928
|$3,016
|$3,106
|$3,200
|$3,296
|$15,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,732
|$13,936
|$12,003
|$14,241
|$14,701
|$92,613
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Q70 Sedan L 5.6 LUXE 4dr Sedan AWD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,559
|$1,613
|$1,670
|$1,729
|$1,789
|$8,360
|Maintenance
|$655
|$1,195
|$818
|$3,200
|$3,415
|$9,284
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,514
|$1,514
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,819
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$3,053
|Financing
|$3,709
|$2,984
|$2,208
|$1,381
|$501
|$10,784
|Depreciation
|$25,115
|$4,770
|$3,900
|$4,372
|$3,818
|$41,975
|Fuel
|$2,849
|$2,934
|$3,022
|$3,113
|$3,206
|$15,124
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,705
|$13,556
|$11,676
|$13,854
|$14,301
|$90,093
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 INFINITI Q70 in Virginia is:not available
