Used 2017 INFINITI Q70 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Excellent value in a great car!
If brand name is all that matters then yes please overpay for a German brand. I had a 2015 AWD Q50 premium and decided after 2 1/2 years to trade in for something a bit bigger. The dealership gave me an awesome deal on a 2017 Q70S AWD. A deal so good actually that I ended up paying less for this than I did for my Q50. Now I know this car does not fully compete against the finest midsize luxury cars but infiniti is always running deals on these so you have to put it in perspective. Infiniti does need to redesign to keep up with the latest but it is still is a fine and comfortable driving car. You have to put it in perspective when it comes to value: I paid $42,000 for a $57,000 stickered car and for that money with AWD, a sport package, bose radio, heated and cooled seats, navigation, sunroof, great seats, a comfortable ride and many standard features it was a no brainer. Not many cars you could consider for this price point that are this fun to drive and luxurious! The Q70 handles well, has good power, is very comfortable, good space for 4 people and is an attractive looking car and has AWD. For that type of money you can’t really ask for much more...plus this car is more fun to drive and more pleasant than the Q50 (more communication in the steering, quieter/more comfortable when cruising and has a better sound from the engine). Overall an great car at a excellent value price!
👍
I have 2017 3.7 AWD Sport package .. 20”wheels. Very happy ..
Just what I expected and more!
I got a used 2017 Q70L and it’s great! The cabin very spacious, technology good enough has all the bells and whistles. The right is good wish it was it little more quite, but overall good ride. Nice sporty and luxurious all in one. To bad they stop making.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fast Ass Hell
Get This Car! It’s nice and has a lot of power! Rides great in the highway! It’s better than Lexus and Audi! I love it!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Related Used 2017 INFINITI Q70 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2009
- Used Nissan Versa 2008
- Used Scion TC 2011 For Sale
- Used Acura RLX 2005
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2011 For Sale
- Used Audi S5 2010
- Used Nissan Z 2013
- Used Chevrolet Blazer 2003
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 1998
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Challenger
- 2022 Kia Carnival
- 2020 Impala
- 2020 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Terrain
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- 2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2021
- 2020 Hyundai Elantra
- 2022 Volkswagen Atlas News
Other models to consider
- 2021 Ioniq Electric
- 2021 Hyundai Tucson
- 2021 Hyundai Accent
- 2021 Veloster
- 2021 Santa Fe
- 2020 Hyundai Elantra
- Hyundai Santa Fe 2020
- 2020 Palisade
- 2021 Hyundai Sonata
- 2020 Hyundai Kona
Research similar vehicles
- 2021 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Toyota GR Supra
- BMW M4 CS 2020
- 2021 Audi TT RS
- McLaren 720S 2020
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- Ford Shelby GT350 2020
- 2020 911
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2021
Recommended
- Chrysler Pacifica 2010 Features Specs
- Chrysler Pacifica 2010 Features Specs
- Chrysler Pacifica 2010 Features Specs
- Chrysler Pacifica 2012 Features Specs
- Chrysler Pacifica 2013 Features Specs
Other models
- Used Buick Century in Santa Monica, CA
- Used Cadillac XT4 in San Mateo, CA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-1500-Ld in Richmond, CA
- Used Chevrolet Colorado in Chapel Hill, NC
- Used Saturn Aura in Des Plaines, IL
- Used Ford Focus in Union City, CA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-1500Hd in Broomfield, CO
- Used Toyota Yaris-Ia in Marysville, WA
- Used Jeep Patriot in Apex, NC
- Used Ford Expedition in Chino Hills, CA
- Used Mclaren 650S-Coupe in La Habra, CA
- Used Hyundai Santa-Fe in Somerville, MA
- Used Mini Cooper in Santa Clara, CA
- Used Honda Accord-Hybrid in Davis, CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class in Conway, AR
- Used Volvo XC40 in Woodland, CA
- Used Dodge Journey in Pawtucket, RI
- Used Honda Passport in Compton, CA
- Used Honda Passport in Franklin, TN
- Used Land-Rover Range-Rover-Velar in Temple, TX
- Used Aston-Martin Rapide-S in Riverside, CA
- Used Saturn S-Series in Norwalk, CT
- Used Toyota Corolla-Im in Racine, WI