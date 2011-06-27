2019 INFINITI Q60 Coupe Consumer Reviews
My beautiful Infiniti!
Excellent gas mileage, and no problem passing any vehicle on the road. The trunk is small but this is strictly my car, so packing my small/medium size bags into the trunk isn’t an issue. It drives and handles well, and takes curves really well. Much more comfortable seats and ride compared to my BMW. This is my first Infiniti after driving a BMW for several years. It doesn’t have a spare/donut if you have a flat. That can be a very bad situation if you hit a pothole that slices your tire open to make driving impossible. This is really bad when you’re a female driving out of state, in the mountains, in the middle of no where with poor cellular reception. So you definitely want to take that in consideration. I travel a lot so this will probably be the reason I will be trading my q60 in the near future.
