Used 2015 INFINITI Q50 Hybrid Consumer Reviews

5 out of 5 stars Overlooked Option SS , 08/07/2015 Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful Update: almost at the 3 year mark and the car has been worked flawless. I did change out the run flats for conventional tires which softened the ride a bit. AWD system works great here in Minnesota. Electric motor provides a ton a torque for quick acceleration. My lease will be up soon but I'll probably change to something with a bit more room. Lack of storage is a downside. —— This car was panned pretty heavily when it came out in '14. There were some first generation issues that for the most part have been fixed. Great highway ride. Not a fan of run-flat tires - probably my only gripe. Steering system is awesome. There were a lot of critics of the wireless steering in terms of feel. You would have to test it yourself to see but personally I like it. Long drives don't wear on you. Cross winds don't impact your driving line. Bumps/potholes don't jar the steering wheel. And the power the hybrid delivers is impressive. Not to mention pretty good mpg as well. Add in a nice audio system and all-wheel drive and you have a great ride. Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 5 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 4 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 4 out of 5 stars Value 5 out of 5 stars

4 out of 5 stars Probably the best car in its class Nick J , 04/25/2016 Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful A lot of reviewers and car magazines like to brag on and on about the road feel and handling of a BMW 3 series. But most people in the real world aren't driving their car on a racetrack, a mountain road or trying to set a lap time. The Audi A4 doesn't even compare to this car in any way. This is more spacious, more powerful, and the quality of the material and fit and finish is on par. The S4 however, is a better car. The same story with the 3-series. When compared to a 328, the Q50 is definitely the better car. A 335 is a better performance machine, but the ride and comfort is sacrificed in the name of performance. If you're looking for a great balance of luxury and sport, but you don't want to fork over $50k or more (Audi S4, BMW 335i, etc.) This is the best car in its class. Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 3 out of 5 stars Performance 4 out of 5 stars Interior 4 out of 5 stars Comfort 4 out of 5 stars Reliability 4 out of 5 stars Value 5 out of 5 stars

4 out of 5 stars a ghost in my car !!! (2) Philippe , 12/02/2015 Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought the Q50 hybrid last year. I have only 5000 miles after one year. last month, I rode the car to go to a medical appointment. I was at 60mph when the car started to go on the right by itself and started to brake multiple times creating a bumpy ride. it was a nightmare. I called the dealer and brought the car there. They called the next monday to tell me that they uploaded the new version of the software and it was fixed....I am scared now no matter what. New Update Dec 2nd 2016: althought I had a ghost in my car, it is now fixed by the magic of the reprogramming. The car is nice, good handling, good performance and especially good gas consumption (26~27mpg on the road, 32mpg in the highway). new update June 2017: no more issue. good car with good acceleration and great comfort. Safety 4 out of 5 stars Technology 4 out of 5 stars Performance 4 out of 5 stars Interior 4 out of 5 stars Comfort 4 out of 5 stars Reliability 4 out of 5 stars Value 3 out of 5 stars

4 out of 5 stars the capability to be good but not a bad car Ray , 06/01/2016 Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) 12 of 14 people found this review helpful While shopping i was deciding between a 2015 Hyundai genesis sedan and a few other cars. I came across the q50 liking the old G models. ENded up with the Q because of the boring feel of the genesis. The q50 is marginally faster only because the transmission tuning is terrible at best. Pedal to the floor my 06 IS350 and the genesis sedan both downshift instantly to the right gear and puts the power down. The Q50 on the other hand has to build the revs up from cruising around 2k rpm's to about 6k to rev match, and it feels like an eternity. It never really knows what gear to go into when trying to do a smooth pass from 40 to 55 mph. I have reset the ecu so it could relearn based on my driving, it has improved but is still erratic. It either stays in a high gear then just bogs or downshifts too much and jumps out where you have to come off the gas quickly to compensate. The premium Bose system is awesome much better than the earlier version in my old Maxima. I listen to a variety of music and it handles everything pretty well. I added an additional sub just to get those deeper lows but the sound is not lacking from factory, its crystal clear. The apps are a gimmick its best to use your phone when your parked versus having the intouch system do a google search. USB and ipod work very well and have clean sound and amplification. Bluetooth audio works seamlessly and gives access to phone for browsing on the screen versus using the actual phone. Build quality is not on par with lexus or bmw parts feel a bit cheaper and less sturdy. Cabin noise is low even at highway speeds. tire noise is not bad for run flats but the ride quality greatly suffers. For a 55 series tire it rides like a 35 minus the performance benefits. I will be changing to standard tires once these wear out. plus the 17 inch wheels look too small for the car 18s or the 19 inch sports are a much better option. Trunk space is marginally bigger than my is350 but the backseat is far more spacious. If the new Lexus IS wasn't so ugly i would have looked into one but i feel like i will go back to lexus versus Infiniti. Possibly even move to BMW before i buy another Infiniti. The q50 is no where near a bad car but it has a lot of bugs that need to worked out. THE GAS MILEAGE IS ALSO NO WHERE NEAR STATED. I get average 22 with 80% highway (70-80mph) 20% city (45mph). Driving the same routes/ speeds my is350 averages 25 highway and 18 city. the q50 is around 23 highway using premium only. Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 3 out of 5 stars Performance 4 out of 5 stars Interior 4 out of 5 stars Comfort 4 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 2 out of 5 stars