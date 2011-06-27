Used 2014 INFINITI Q50 Sedan Consumer Reviews

5 out of 5 stars Don't let the reviews scare you! Ashley , 03/24/2016 Premium 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 51 of 51 people found this review helpful I was in the market to purchase a Q50, the reviews were scary. Look, the infotainment center is a computer! Just like any desktop computer, it is going to take a minute to boot up & become responsive. So if you are expecting super fast touch screens, do not look at this car. For me, It is quick enough, I never complain about it because I look at it as a computer and interact with it as such! I Love the car and all the features is offers! The ride is smooth, the car is quick & coming from a Hyundai Sonata the difference in quality all around is massive! I bought this car for a long term daily drive & am a happy camper! Technology 4 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 5 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

5 out of 5 stars Three years and still an Awesome vehicle imrgaff , 03/20/2014 Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful After three years this is still the best car I have ever owned. I have not had one problem with it and it has just been a joy to drive. I almost dread turning it in for a new lease. This is my third Infiniti - G35, G37S and now the Q50. I have loved all of them but this is by far the best of the bunch. Everything about this car is great including the technology, which is amazing. The handling and the ride are better than both of the previous cars. Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 4 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 5 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 5 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

5 out of 5 stars Excellent New Model banman10 , 07/23/2014 Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful This is my second Infiniti. I Previously owned the initial model year 2003 Infiniti G35. 12 years old, 225,000+ miles and ran like new. The new Q50 is a spectacular car. The fit and finish of the vehicle is on par with a BMW, Lexus, etc. The attention to detail is evident throughout. The navigation system and iPad like internal systems (music, navigation, concierge, etc.) touchscreen adds significantly to the driver experience. Alternative driving modes including Sport mode afford the driver incredible engine and drivetrain responsiveness. When combined with the drive by wire handling, which has to be experienced to be appreciated, it provides a great overall driver experience. Well it's been over 2 years driving this car. The car is a pleasure. Fun to drive, excellent handling (best of any car I have owned), tremendous acceleration, comfortable on long drives, quiet and great sound system. Leased the car now I will buy it. Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 5 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

5 out of 5 stars best car i ever owned johnnywild74 , 03/16/2014 Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful best car i ever owned very powerful great looks tech is awesome in the car Report Abuse