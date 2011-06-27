Used 2014 INFINITI Q50 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Q50 Sedan
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$53,026*
Total Cash Price
$23,205
Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$53,026*
Total Cash Price
$23,205
4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$45,928*
Total Cash Price
$20,099
4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$43,423*
Total Cash Price
$19,003
Sport 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$45,928*
Total Cash Price
$20,099
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$41,753*
Total Cash Price
$18,272
Q50 Hybrid
Hybrid Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
True Cost to Own
$58,872*
Total Cash Price
$25,764
Hybrid Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
True Cost to Own
$61,377*
Total Cash Price
$26,860
Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
True Cost to Own
$59,707*
Total Cash Price
$26,129
Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
True Cost to Own
$55,949*
Total Cash Price
$24,484
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Q50 Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,327
|$1,367
|$1,408
|$1,450
|$1,494
|$7,046
|Maintenance
|$1,591
|$1,113
|$3,599
|$773
|$2,297
|$9,374
|Repairs
|$701
|$855
|$1,046
|$1,297
|$1,100
|$4,999
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,267
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,476
|Financing
|$1,248
|$1,003
|$743
|$465
|$168
|$3,627
|Depreciation
|$5,447
|$2,449
|$2,154
|$1,910
|$1,715
|$13,674
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,999
|$9,327
|$11,567
|$8,588
|$9,545
|$53,026
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Q50 Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,327
|$1,367
|$1,408
|$1,450
|$1,494
|$7,046
|Maintenance
|$1,591
|$1,113
|$3,599
|$773
|$2,297
|$9,374
|Repairs
|$701
|$855
|$1,046
|$1,297
|$1,100
|$4,999
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,267
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,476
|Financing
|$1,248
|$1,003
|$743
|$465
|$168
|$3,627
|Depreciation
|$5,447
|$2,449
|$2,154
|$1,910
|$1,715
|$13,674
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,999
|$9,327
|$11,567
|$8,588
|$9,545
|$53,026
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Q50 Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,150
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,256
|$1,294
|$6,103
|Maintenance
|$1,378
|$964
|$3,117
|$670
|$1,990
|$8,119
|Repairs
|$607
|$740
|$906
|$1,123
|$953
|$4,330
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,098
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,278
|Financing
|$1,081
|$869
|$644
|$403
|$145
|$3,142
|Depreciation
|$4,718
|$2,121
|$1,866
|$1,654
|$1,485
|$11,844
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,125
|$8,078
|$10,019
|$7,438
|$8,268
|$45,928
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Q50 Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,087
|$1,119
|$1,153
|$1,188
|$1,223
|$5,770
|Maintenance
|$1,303
|$911
|$2,947
|$633
|$1,881
|$7,676
|Repairs
|$574
|$700
|$857
|$1,062
|$901
|$4,093
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,038
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,208
|Financing
|$1,022
|$822
|$608
|$381
|$137
|$2,970
|Depreciation
|$4,461
|$2,005
|$1,764
|$1,564
|$1,404
|$11,198
|Fuel
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,100
|$2,162
|$2,228
|$10,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,464
|$7,638
|$9,472
|$7,032
|$7,817
|$43,423
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Q50 Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,150
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,256
|$1,294
|$6,103
|Maintenance
|$1,378
|$964
|$3,117
|$670
|$1,990
|$8,119
|Repairs
|$607
|$740
|$906
|$1,123
|$953
|$4,330
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,098
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,278
|Financing
|$1,081
|$869
|$644
|$403
|$145
|$3,142
|Depreciation
|$4,718
|$2,121
|$1,866
|$1,654
|$1,485
|$11,844
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,125
|$8,078
|$10,019
|$7,438
|$8,268
|$45,928
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Q50 Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$1,109
|$1,142
|$1,176
|$5,548
|Maintenance
|$1,253
|$876
|$2,834
|$609
|$1,809
|$7,381
|Repairs
|$552
|$673
|$824
|$1,021
|$866
|$3,936
|Taxes & Fees
|$998
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,162
|Financing
|$983
|$790
|$585
|$366
|$132
|$2,856
|Depreciation
|$4,289
|$1,928
|$1,696
|$1,504
|$1,350
|$10,767
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,023
|$7,344
|$9,108
|$6,762
|$7,516
|$41,753
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Q50 Hybrid Hybrid Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,473
|$1,517
|$1,564
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$7,823
|Maintenance
|$1,767
|$1,235
|$3,996
|$859
|$2,551
|$10,407
|Repairs
|$778
|$949
|$1,162
|$1,440
|$1,221
|$5,550
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,407
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,638
|Financing
|$1,386
|$1,114
|$825
|$516
|$186
|$4,027
|Depreciation
|$6,047
|$2,718
|$2,391
|$2,121
|$1,904
|$15,181
|Fuel
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$14,245
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,542
|$10,355
|$12,842
|$9,534
|$10,598
|$58,872
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Q50 Hybrid Hybrid Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,536
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$8,156
|Maintenance
|$1,842
|$1,288
|$4,166
|$895
|$2,659
|$10,850
|Repairs
|$811
|$989
|$1,211
|$1,501
|$1,273
|$5,786
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,467
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,708
|Financing
|$1,445
|$1,161
|$860
|$538
|$194
|$4,198
|Depreciation
|$6,305
|$2,834
|$2,493
|$2,211
|$1,985
|$15,827
|Fuel
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$3,056
|$3,149
|$14,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,204
|$10,796
|$13,389
|$9,940
|$11,049
|$61,377
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Q50 Hybrid Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,494
|$1,539
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,934
|Maintenance
|$1,792
|$1,253
|$4,053
|$871
|$2,587
|$10,555
|Repairs
|$789
|$962
|$1,178
|$1,460
|$1,238
|$5,628
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,427
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,662
|Financing
|$1,406
|$1,130
|$837
|$523
|$189
|$4,084
|Depreciation
|$6,133
|$2,757
|$2,425
|$2,151
|$1,931
|$15,397
|Fuel
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,887
|$2,973
|$3,063
|$14,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,763
|$10,502
|$13,024
|$9,670
|$10,748
|$59,707
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Q50 Hybrid Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,400
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$1,576
|$7,434
|Maintenance
|$1,679
|$1,174
|$3,798
|$816
|$2,424
|$9,891
|Repairs
|$740
|$902
|$1,104
|$1,368
|$1,160
|$5,274
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,337
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,557
|Financing
|$1,317
|$1,059
|$784
|$490
|$177
|$3,827
|Depreciation
|$5,747
|$2,584
|$2,273
|$2,015
|$1,809
|$14,428
|Fuel
|$2,550
|$2,626
|$2,705
|$2,786
|$2,870
|$13,538
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,771
|$9,841
|$12,205
|$9,061
|$10,071
|$55,949
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Q50
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 INFINITI Q50 in Virginia is:not available
