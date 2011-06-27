Used 2004 INFINITI Q45 Sedan Consumer Reviews

5 out of 5 stars How Sweet it Is,Been Waiting 4 This tippin4u , 05/29/2012 Luxury 4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Its only been a month now,but i have been waiting to purchase this car since its start.I am an Infiniti lover,and most of all a Q45 lover. Since i'm a car enthusiast,of course i knew all there was to know about the car,so no surprises here.It is however,the best car for ME to date,out of 23 previous cars, all types of makes and models. Pure Pleasure...nuff said!!!! Report Abuse

4.63 out of 5 stars Infiniti Q45 Paris Dunbar , 11/25/2009 Premium 4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Terrific car but focuses too much on back seat comfort-reclining and heated back seats. Would have preferred power folding side mirrors, power seat belt height adjuster, power front headrests adjuster and passenger side lumbar support instead. Too little leg room in the rear compartment when the seats are reclined. Quiet interior until pavement breaks send noise into the cabin--the car's performance tires make more noise. Suggest swapping with quieter tires. Rides smoothly and handles extremely well on the straight and corners. High quality inside and out. Recommend over Lexus and German imports and is a better value.

4.63 out of 5 stars Solid buy ParallaX49 , 02/13/2004 Luxury 4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful No problems whatsoever. My neighbor's 745i spends more time in the garage than on the road. That was the other car I was considering. Doesn't feel as sporty as the 7, but is by far a better all-rounder. Must Drive!

4.88 out of 5 stars A well kept secret Walter Lockwood , 01/07/2005 Premium 4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A) 1 of 2 people found this review helpful This 4 door sedan is an absolute sleeper in terms of its performance. To say it's fast is an understatement. It has really top performing set of wheels, superior to my Mustang GT and Corvette Sting Ray. The construction attention to detail is superb and the body fit up is flawless. Handling is superior to any other car I have driven. This is really a well kept secret if you're looking for a great looking, well built luxury ride that performs like a genuine high performance number.