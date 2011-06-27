Used 2001 INFINITI Q45 Consumer Reviews
Vintage Classic
The last of these cars were built in 2000 even though they have the 2001 year. Very few made as they were a very unloved car. The design from 97-01 was derided by many. I will admit it is not exactly stylish. But it is comfortable, reliable (after a few expensive fixes to a vintage luxury car notably the shocks) and is fun to drive. It is safe (I was rearended in a 98 q45 and it was totaled, but I thought it was minor damage right away) and you will win in an accident. The engine and transmission will last forever, but you will replace the injectors and coils in the around 180K for sure. Like all cars, a few little things occur in the 200K plus range, not nothing major.
It's growing on me
Love the vehicle, it's extremely comfortable. It glides down the highway like it is on a cushion of air. Very solid and sound vhicle. I chose this car over the lexus and the benz.
Infiniti '01
This car has tremendous power and handling. I did find the navigation system did not have newer roads on it, but it is generally accurate within 100 feet and many times within 10 feet. I have a bad back, and yet I find the seats to be comfortable. There are more features than most newer luxury vehicles. Fun to drive.
Love my ride.
I love this car. Love the quality, love the ride and it's fun to drive. You can't go wrong with this car.
Great Value !
This is my 3rd q45 --They're Great!
