Used 1991 INFINITI Q45 Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.38 out of 5 stars A "Q" Beginner Q ing , 04/14/2002 A 4dr Sedan 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I was looking @ a 740i when I saw on autobytel this 91 Q45a.It was in Conn. and I thought I would check it out. For less than $7000 I thought it was a bargin.It had 69000 mile.The car was garage kept and still looked and smelled new.I've put 3000+ miles on it. The power steering pump went and getting that fix was a joke.Over a week to get a rebuilt and it was the wrong part.I bit the bullit and went with the factory new part.3 times the cost!!I'm not complaining of the cost,I went into this knowing repairs would be costly. Gas mileage is very good.I have a 98 jeep grand cherekee limited w/ the V 8. It gets 13 in the city 17 on the highway.The Q is 17 to 18 in the city. Report Abuse

4.75 out of 5 stars Better than my 2006 Toyota Matt , 07/11/2009 A 4dr Sedan 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Perfect car for just about anyone. A lot of horse power to pack a punch. Fun and useful. There's plenty of room but it's not too big. Works great for a family car as well. Best Car I've ever had. Even better than my 2006 Toyota Camry. The Q45 is a great car! Report Abuse

4.88 out of 5 stars 1991 Q45 pimphaurdr , 10/23/2004 A 4dr Sedan 1 of 1 people found this review helpful well ive jad this car for a few days and i noticed it was not only fun to drive but had the power to make it fun to drive, i checked the ratings and what not but the only thing i have noticed was that the power steering has a few issues Report Abuse

4 out of 5 stars Is This Q for You? LoveQHateQ , 08/10/2007 A 4dr Sedan 1 of 1 people found this review helpful A beautiful but flawed car. Anyone who goes near a used Q with the active suspension will regret it for the life of the car. Based on my experience it requires total replacement about every 4 years at a cost of $8-10K. Not exactly an acceptable maintainence item! Many other (expensive) repairs over the years with many covered by an extended warranty I purchased. I maxed out on that about 4 years in. However, when the car was on the road I loved it and I would have kept it longer if thought I could ever get it to a reliable state. If you want a used Q of this body style look for a newer model (99 or 2000). You can't afford this car today even if you get it for free. Report Abuse