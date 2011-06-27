Used 1990 INFINITI Q45 Sedan Consumer Reviews

5 out of 5 stars 1990 Infiniti Q45 Cole , 08/07/2016 4dr Sedan 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car was given to me by my dad as my first car, and I did not like it at first just from appearance and how old it was. After I drove it for a while, a gained a deep respect and appreciation for what this car is. It can compete with any luxury sedan from 1990 and can keep up with others that are even newer. I live in California and take this car on canyon runs, and can keep up with brand new V6 camaros and others. Its also great because it is easy to work on, as it does not have all of the electronics that newer cars do. Its plenty fast and sporty, but also extremely comfortable. Because it is an old car that did not sell very well, there are OEM parts available if something goes but these parts can be expensive to purchase. Overall, I love this car and can say that for what it is, it is a fantastic all around car. Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 4 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 5 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 4 out of 5 stars Value 5 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

4.88 out of 5 stars great car macius2000 , 10/03/2002 4dr Sedan 0 of 0 people found this review helpful i just bought this car yesterday, and the car rides excellent, it looks awesome and it's great

3.5 out of 5 stars I bought a lemon Li , 02/02/2003 4dr Sedan 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Spend 4k+ and bought a lemon, with lots of problems on transmition,power steering, and electricity. spend another 2k to repair, no use at all, still have electricity problem again and again and again, guess this car is been flooded sometime ago. besides, it really a good car, very comfortable even it's a 90's car, performance is good thanks to v8 and automatic overdrive, accleration is good too. Fule enconomy is fair.

4.38 out of 5 stars Expensive Junk mrinfinity , 02/01/2005 4dr Sedan 0 of 0 people found this review helpful if you live where it snows you're already in trouble. this car slips and slides like you wouldn't believe ok i 1st i took it to get a tune up no problem then months later the Engine dies $2,000 2 months later the tranny blows $1,200 then 3 months later the alternator goes out $350, Ac compresser goes out the list goes on and on don't buy this vehicle you will regret it 1990-1993 model Lemon