Used 1990 INFINITI Q45 for Sale Near Me

This car was given to me by my dad as my first car, and I did not like it at first just from appearance and how old it was. After I drove it for a while, a gained a deep respect and appreciation for what this car is. It can compete with any luxury sedan from 1990 and can keep up with others that are even newer. I live in California and take this car on canyon runs, and can keep up with brand new V6 camaros and others. Its also great because it is easy to work on, as it does not have all of the electronics that newer cars do. Its plenty fast and sporty, but also extremely comfortable. Because it is an old car that did not sell very well, there are OEM parts available if something goes but these parts can be expensive to purchase. Overall, I love this car and can say that for what it is, it is a fantastic all around car.

