Used 1990 INFINITI Q45 for Sale Near Me

Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  • 2004 INFINITI Q45 Luxury in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 INFINITI Q45 Luxury

    88,662 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2005 INFINITI Q45 in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 INFINITI Q45

    146,497 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,360

    Details
  • 2000 INFINITI Q45
    used

    2000 INFINITI Q45

    Not Provided

    $3,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

Overall Consumer Rating
4.17
  • 5
    (43%)
  • 4
    (43%)
  • 2
    (14%)
1990 Infiniti Q45
Cole,08/07/2016
4dr Sedan
This car was given to me by my dad as my first car, and I did not like it at first just from appearance and how old it was. After I drove it for a while, a gained a deep respect and appreciation for what this car is. It can compete with any luxury sedan from 1990 and can keep up with others that are even newer. I live in California and take this car on canyon runs, and can keep up with brand new V6 camaros and others. Its also great because it is easy to work on, as it does not have all of the electronics that newer cars do. Its plenty fast and sporty, but also extremely comfortable. Because it is an old car that did not sell very well, there are OEM parts available if something goes but these parts can be expensive to purchase. Overall, I love this car and can say that for what it is, it is a fantastic all around car.
