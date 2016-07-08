Used 1990 INFINITI Q45 for Sale Near Me
3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 88,662 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 146,497 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,360
- Not Provided
$3,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI Q45 searches:
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI Q45
Read recent reviews for the INFINITI Q45
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.17 Reviews
Report abuse
Cole,08/07/2016
4dr Sedan
This car was given to me by my dad as my first car, and I did not like it at first just from appearance and how old it was. After I drove it for a while, a gained a deep respect and appreciation for what this car is. It can compete with any luxury sedan from 1990 and can keep up with others that are even newer. I live in California and take this car on canyon runs, and can keep up with brand new V6 camaros and others. Its also great because it is easy to work on, as it does not have all of the electronics that newer cars do. Its plenty fast and sporty, but also extremely comfortable. Because it is an old car that did not sell very well, there are OEM parts available if something goes but these parts can be expensive to purchase. Overall, I love this car and can say that for what it is, it is a fantastic all around car.
Related INFINITI Q45 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ferrari California T 2016
- Used McLaren 570S 2016
- Used Lotus Evora GT 2014
- Used Lamborghini Aventador 2014
- Used Volkswagen Eos 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class 2011
- Used BMW M6 2016
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 2015
- Used Lexus GS 300 2016
- Used Porsche 718 Boxster 2015
- Used Volvo XC70 2010
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2012
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class 2013
- Used Acura RLX 2011
- Used Lincoln MKS 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mazda CX-30
- Used Cadillac ELR
- Used Ferrari FF
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- Used Honda Prelude
- Used Ford Freestar
- Used Buick Rendezvous
- Used Hyundai Kona Electric
- Used Isuzu Rodeo
- Used Hyundai Venue
- Used Jaguar I-PACE
- Used Jaguar XJR
- Used Porsche 918 Spyder
Shop used models by city
- Used INFINITI G35 Saint Paul MN
- Used INFINITI QX80 Raleigh NC
- Used INFINITI Q60 Pittsburgh PA
- Used INFINITI Q60 Chandler AZ
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible Edison NJ
- Used INFINITI M37 Silver Spring MD
- Used INFINITI Q60 Miami Beach FL
- Used INFINITI G35 New York NY
- Used INFINITI G35 Milwaukee WI
- Used INFINITI Q60 Dayton OH
Shop used model years by city
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014 Riverside CA
- Used INFINITI QX60 2013 Orlando FL
- Used INFINITI QX60 2016 Chicago IL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021