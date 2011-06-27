Used 2006 INFINITI M35 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Outstanding car, only very Minor problems
Overall I am very satisfied with my 2006 Infiniti M35x I brought it recently in August 2011 with 86,000 Miles on it and I currently have 98,000 Miles (Highway Miles) So far only had Minor issues. The first problem I had was the drivers side wheel bearing went bad $400.00. I had a very small oil leak but it was from Jiffy Lube forgetting to put back on the gasket for the drain plug. And my driver seat is broke but operational to drive the car safely needs a seat bracket and a new motor $1100. As far as the power train very nice acceleration but not as strong as the M45. Engine is loud but I like the way it sounds like a muscle car. Smooth ride overall very reliable on long road trips.
Reliable car, packed with great features
Bought this car brand new years ago and it's been a great car so far. When shopping for this car we compared it to the bmw 5 series and the lexus gs. This car has more features, more space, and lower cost. We wanted to stay below 50k, but have navigation, rear view camera, push button start, HID lights, and ventilated memory seats. This car was the best deal and we don't feel we sacrificed on looks or design. The interior is smart and the exterior looks sharp. The V6 sounds great when you floor it. So far, 73k, the car hasn't had any issues, however, the Infiniti maintenance is expensive.
Good..but not perfect...Secret: Extend. Warranty
Bought my pre-owned '06 M35x last Spring ('11) with roughly 60K miles - Had done a lot of research and had owned an older I-30 with 275K miles (replaced tranny @ 230K miles) - Had great luck, wanted to keep the brand. During my research, I kept hearing others mentioning the Infiniti Elite Extended Warranty - I had heard about a dealer in Arizona (Scottsdale I believe) that had the best prices - I dealt with a lady named Courtney (Finance Mgr.). I didn't/don't have a ton of discretionary $ - So the $1600-$1700 for the extended warranty was a hard pill to swallow - Especially for my wife - But we "found" the $. Have MORE than recouped the $ invested (both frt. wheel bearings, CD plyr)
A true sleeper car.
I have an 06 M35 Sport and love it. It handles like a true sports car. At 100+ mph it feel like it is on rails. The ride is a little stiffer of course but that is what the Sport edition is for. Fuel economy average is around 21 which is fine for this car. Seating is comfortable and roomy. It has 120K miles and still drives like it has 10K. If you are looking for a 4 door sedan that drives and handles like a sports car not sure you could go wrong with any of the Infiniti line up. Car now has 168K miles and still runs great. Only issues I have had is headliner has dropped in the rear of the car, replaced water pump (regular maintenance), and the engine uses a little oil. The oil issue is common with those engine. Still enjoy driving the car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Reliable, Fun To Drive
After having to finally give up my 94 Q45a 2 years ago I searched for months for a car that would fill the void. Had my heart set on a GS but a dealer recommendation convinced me on the M35 Sport and I'm so glad he did. The car handles great, the ride is reasonably quiet (probably quieter than most reviews but you can hear the tires when the radio isn't on) and the power is amazing for a 6 cylinder. I do wish they had added an extra gear or 2 like others have commented as getting the same mileage as my 10 year old Q wasn't expected. If I just travel on the Interstate I can squeeze out 21-22 mpg if I drive like my wife. Don't expect more than 20-25k on the tires.
