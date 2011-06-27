Used 1992 INFINITI M30 Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Sweet Oldie!

The Shmacktacular J, 12/30/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

My uncle bought this new in 1992, and used it as a daily driver. But it is still beautiful, after nearly 15000 miles, 15 years, and a lot of races, it's still awesome! It's never broken down, never had anything break, and since I've put in a turbo, fast!

Classic Convertible Coupe

Cal, 09/16/2009
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought this car used and really love it, and so does everyone who sees it. I am 6'3" and fit comfortably in the car. Have had 4 adults in it with no complaints. Love this car!

Love my m30 convertible

StumpyPepys, 03/21/2006
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

I highly recommend this car especially if it is low mileage. I got mine when with 76K miles and it's been a blast to drive. Reliability has been nearly perfect with only normal small stuff like minor brake work. The convertable top mechanisms don't work as well as the original but I wouldn't expect much after 14 years of hard work.

