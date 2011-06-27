  1. Home
1992 INFINITI M30 Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Last year for the M30.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 INFINITI M30.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Sweet Oldie!
The Shmacktacular J,12/30/2007
My uncle bought this new in 1992, and used it as a daily driver. But it is still beautiful, after nearly 15000 miles, 15 years, and a lot of races, it's still awesome! It's never broken down, never had anything break, and since I've put in a turbo, fast!
Classic Convertible Coupe
Cal,09/16/2009
Bought this car used and really love it, and so does everyone who sees it. I am 6'3" and fit comfortably in the car. Have had 4 adults in it with no complaints. Love this car!
Love my m30 convertible
StumpyPepys,03/21/2006
I highly recommend this car especially if it is low mileage. I got mine when with 76K miles and it's been a blast to drive. Reliability has been nearly perfect with only normal small stuff like minor brake work. The convertable top mechanisms don't work as well as the original but I wouldn't expect much after 14 years of hard work.
See all 3 reviews of the 1992 INFINITI M30
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1992 INFINITI M30 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 INFINITI M30

Used 1992 INFINITI M30 Overview

The Used 1992 INFINITI M30 is offered in the following submodels: M30 Coupe, M30 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible, and 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 INFINITI M30?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 INFINITI M30s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 INFINITI M30 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 INFINITI M30.

Can't find a used 1992 INFINITI M30s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI M30 for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,653.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,430.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI M30 for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $20,760.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $13,498.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 INFINITI M30?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Research Similar Vehicles