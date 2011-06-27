1992 INFINITI M30 Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$680 - $1,641
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Last year for the M30.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
The Shmacktacular J,12/30/2007
My uncle bought this new in 1992, and used it as a daily driver. But it is still beautiful, after nearly 15000 miles, 15 years, and a lot of races, it's still awesome! It's never broken down, never had anything break, and since I've put in a turbo, fast!
Cal,09/16/2009
Bought this car used and really love it, and so does everyone who sees it. I am 6'3" and fit comfortably in the car. Have had 4 adults in it with no complaints. Love this car!
StumpyPepys,03/21/2006
I highly recommend this car especially if it is low mileage. I got mine when with 76K miles and it's been a blast to drive. Reliability has been nearly perfect with only normal small stuff like minor brake work. The convertable top mechanisms don't work as well as the original but I wouldn't expect much after 14 years of hard work.
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
