Used 1992 INFINITI M30 for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
M30 Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI M30 searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI M30
  4. Used 1992 INFINITI M30

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI M30

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI M30
Overall Consumer Rating
4.73 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (33%)
Sweet Oldie!
The Shmacktacular J,12/30/2007
My uncle bought this new in 1992, and used it as a daily driver. But it is still beautiful, after nearly 15000 miles, 15 years, and a lot of races, it's still awesome! It's never broken down, never had anything break, and since I've put in a turbo, fast!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
INFINITI
M30
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to

Related INFINITI M30 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings