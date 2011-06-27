Used 2006 INFINITI G35 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,450
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|20
|Total Seating
|5
|4
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,450
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed manual
|Rear limited slip differential
|no
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,450
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/23 mpg
|17/23 mpg
|17/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|340.0/460.0 mi.
|340.0/460.0 mi.
|340.0/480.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|20.0 gal.
|20.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,450
|Torque
|270 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|270 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|3.5 l
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6200 rpm
|280 hp @ 6200 rpm
|298 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.0 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,450
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|no
|no
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|no
|no
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|no
|no
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|yes
|front head airbags
|no
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,450
|diversity antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,450
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy trim on dash
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy trim on doors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|first aid kit
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy trim on center console
|yes
|no
|no
|interior active charcoal air filter
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on center console
|no
|yes
|yes
|power rear seat easy entry
|no
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,450
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,450
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,450
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.6 in.
|43.8 in.
|43.8 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front head room
|40.1 in.
|39.2 in.
|39.2 in.
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.4 in.
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|52.2 in.
|53.6 in.
|53.6 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,450
|Rear head room
|37.9 in.
|34.7 in.
|34.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.1 in.
|48.0 in.
|48.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.6 in.
|31.4 in.
|31.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.5 in.
|52.7 in.
|52.7 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage and pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|no
|no
|Folding rear seatback
|no
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,450
|Front track
|59.1 in.
|60.4 in.
|60.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3449 lbs.
|3505 lbs.
|3524 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4500 lbs.
|4391 lbs.
|4391 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.8 cu.ft.
|7.8 cu.ft.
|7.8 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.27 cd.
|0.29 cd.
|0.29 cd.
|Length
|186.5 in.
|182.2 in.
|182.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|no
|no
|Ground clearance
|5.5 in.
|6.3 in.
|6.3 in.
|Height
|57.7 in.
|54.8 in.
|54.8 in.
|EPA interior volume
|112.8 cu.ft.
|94.4 cu.ft.
|94.4 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|112.2 in.
|112.2 in.
|Width
|69.0 in.
|71.5 in.
|71.5 in.
|Rear track
|59.3 in.
|60.6 in.
|60.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,450
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,450
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|P215/55R V tires
|yes
|no
|no
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P235/50R V tires
|no
|yes
|no
|P245/40R Y tires
|no
|no
|yes
|19 x 8.5 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Performance tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,450
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,450
|Basic
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
