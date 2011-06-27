  1. Home
Used 2006 INFINITI G35 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,450
Starting MSRP
$33,200
Starting MSRP
$33,800
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191920
Total Seating544
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic6-speed manual
Rear limited slip differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg17/23 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/460.0 mi.340.0/460.0 mi.340.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG191920
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm270 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6200 rpm280 hp @ 6200 rpm298 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesnono
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesnono
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesnono
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesyes
front head airbagsnoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
alloy trim on dashyesyesyes
alloy trim on doorsyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
cargo netyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
first aid kityesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
alloy trim on center consoleyesnono
interior active charcoal air filteryesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
leather trim on center consolenoyesyes
power rear seat easy entrynoyesyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote window operationyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room43.6 in.43.8 in.43.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
leatheryesyesyes
Front head room40.1 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
4 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
Front hip room52.2 in.53.6 in.53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.34.7 in.34.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.48.0 in.48.0 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.31.4 in.31.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.52.7 in.52.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyesnono
Folding rear seatbacknoyesyes
Measurements
Front track59.1 in.60.4 in.60.6 in.
Curb weight3449 lbs.3505 lbs.3524 lbs.
Gross weight4500 lbs.4391 lbs.4391 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.7.8 cu.ft.7.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.0.29 cd.0.29 cd.
Length186.5 in.182.2 in.182.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.nono
Ground clearance5.5 in.6.3 in.6.3 in.
Height57.7 in.54.8 in.54.8 in.
EPA interior volume112.8 cu.ft.94.4 cu.ft.94.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.112.2 in.
Width69.0 in.71.5 in.71.5 in.
Rear track59.3 in.60.6 in.60.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lakeshore Slate Metallic
  • Black Obsidian
  • Liquid Platinum Metallic
  • Diamond Graphite Metallic
  • Ivory Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Garnet Fire Pearl Metallic
  • Serengeti Sand Metallic
  • Laser Red Pearl Metallic
  • Lakeshore Slate Metallic
  • Black Obsidian
  • Liquid Platinum Metallic
  • Diamond Graphite Metallic
  • Ivory Pearl
  • Athens Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Serengeti Sand Metallic
  • Laser Red Pearl Metallic
  • Lakeshore Slate Metallic
  • Black Obsidian
  • Liquid Platinum Metallic
  • Diamond Graphite Metallic
  • Ivory Pearl
  • Athens Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Serengeti Sand Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Stone, leather
  • Wheat, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Stone, leather
  • Wheat, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Stone, leather
  • Wheat, leather
  • Graphite, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesno
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
P215/55R V tiresyesnono
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
P235/50R V tiresnoyesno
P245/40R Y tiresnonoyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
Performance tiresnonoyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
