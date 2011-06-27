  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI G20
  4. Used 1996 INFINITI G20
  5. Used 1996 INFINITI G20 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1996 INFINITI G20 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 G20
5(75%)4(18%)3(3%)2(4%)1(0%)
4.6
28 reviews
Write a review
See all G20s for sale
List Price Estimate
$787 - $1,898
Used G20 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...6

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best built car ever

scubabird, 12/21/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

We bought 1996 model new and aside from tires and a couple of batteries, over ten years of daily use, it has been completely trouble-free. MPG on the highway is in the low 30's on regular gas. Standard sound system is very listenable. Only irritation is that this car was not equipped with any sort of cup holder, a fairly amazing omission, considering its cost and year of manufacture. Nonetheless, I'd like nothing more than to find another brand new one that's been lost in storage over the last decade. A great car.

Report Abuse

What an excellent car

edgy, 10/10/2013
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used in 2006 with about 117000 miles on it. I drove this car everywhere in the country. I used to do straight 1000 plus miles of driving on this car and I never had any problem. What a reliable and great car. It had close to 2250000 miles on it and it was getting old. Finally we had a major blizzard in the midwest recently and my car got stuck on the uphill and it started spinning wheels. I tried it too hard and it finally took me to home and next day it died. I don't know if it was a coincidence or it was its time, lost engine compression. Finally, I took it to Salvage Yard and sold it at the rate of scrape metal. The sweetest thing is it died on my parking lot.

Report Abuse

Very satisfied

dktorcan, 03/13/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought it used 16 months ago with 127000 kms(about 80000 miles) on it. Very happy with the reliability, responsiveness, acceleration(especially after I put in a K&N filter), sound system and styling (still LOVE the look of the car). Gas consumption could be better, given that it's Plus(98.5 Octane).

Report Abuse

GREAT performance sedan

96G20t, 04/04/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

After looking for an Accord or Integra 4 door, I settled on the G20 Touring. Loaded up with options, it is $1000 - $2000 less than Hondas. The reliability has turned out to be perfect. I can't believe another writer had only ONE problem in 50,000 miles and gives this car a 4 out of 10 rating.

Report Abuse

G20

lewdacris813, 06/05/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is my wife's car, I am more of a truck guy. The car is reliable for the most part. One time the spark plugs actually broke. I don't know how it happened but the car would spit and sputter so I looked it over and found the culprit. Other than that I have a broken collarbone right now so I drive it, and it is very comfortable we even drove it to denver without a hitch. Over all the car is a good but far from great.

Report Abuse
12345...6
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all G20s for sale

Related Used 1996 INFINITI G20 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles