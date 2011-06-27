  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI G20
  4. Used 1991 INFINITI G20
  5. Used 1991 INFINITI G20 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 INFINITI G20 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 G20
5(60%)4(40%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
10 reviews
Write a review
See all G20s for sale
List Price Estimate
$787 - $1,898
Used G20 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best Car Ever!

Ibjerni, 07/04/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used in 1993 with 17,000 on it and it now has 159,314. Aside from new CV boots, power antennae, starter and alternator, with regular maintenance, this car has been FANTASTIC! Drives like a dream! I agree with previous review about cup holders- needs some. Pearl white paint has held up nicely and still looks like a new car when waxed. I'd like a newer car, but it runs and looks SO GOOD, I hate to part with it!

Report Abuse

Wish they made them new!

Philbe, 11/26/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car with 120k on it. I put roughly 25k on it while I owned it. Would have it MUCH longer, but fate wouldn't allow it. I was rear ended earlier this year...TOTALED! Very underrated, sporty, nimble car. Fantastic build quality, especially during the wreck (hit while @ a dead stop, by a car going 55mph). No injuries other than whiplash, thanks to crumple zones. Wish I could find another one!

Report Abuse

Best car I've ever had

illili1, 05/22/2011
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

My father got this car from a neighbor at 140k and rebuilt the engine (he was a mechanic). The car now has 205k on it and it's still running strong. The automatic transmission just gave us some trouble with shifting, but after flushing it the problem has stopped. This car handles better than any other I've ever driven, and with an sr20 (despite being stock) it hauls. I wouldn't really romp on it anymore seeing as it's over 200k. It's low to the ground, but handles pretty well in the snow, although the back end is a little on the light side. I would love to buy another, and wish they still made this specific model. The closest thing is probably Nissans' Sentra model.

Report Abuse

Greatest Value

GoInfinitiStyle, 10/22/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car gives you truely great value with its price. It is one of the best handling car man ever made.

Report Abuse

Infiniti G20

Rasta, 10/02/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Very fun car to drive, excellent handling, still has zip after 150000 miles.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all G20s for sale

Related Used 1991 INFINITI G20 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles