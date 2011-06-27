Used 2011 INFINITI G Sedan Consumer Reviews

5 out of 5 stars Japanese BMW Tony , 04/05/2016 G25x 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5 6cyl 7A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful After only owning cars from Germany and growing tiresome of the excessive maintenance cost that came with them I decided it was time for a change. Actually I was forced to change anyways due to the fact that a careless motorist killed my BMW 328xi. I wanted either a Lexus or an Infiniti for the fact that it would no longer cost me a fortune to repair or maintain those vehicles. I make 1 hour trips to and froe college and require a comfortable vehicle that I can rack up many harmless miles on. The Infiniti does not disappoint. But I must say that fuel economy isn't to much better that my BMW with a bigger engine. Also I feel obligated to mention that the cup holders are a joke and I hate them so so much! And I don't much care for the cheap hard plastics located by the steering column, should not be expected out of a 40000 dollar vehicle. But that is all the problems with my Infiniti, but I'm just nick picking the best I can, the list of complaints is much smaller than my Beamer. It also has much more space when really it's only a foot longer than the BMW. The BMW feels faster but the Infiniti is by no means a slouch. The ride quality is so much more refined in the Infiniti and it's also quieter inside the cabin. If your looking for quality, dependability, reliability, and the most value for your dollar, and inexpensive running cost with style and elegance. This is the car for you. Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 5 out of 5 stars Performance 4 out of 5 stars Interior 5 out of 5 stars Comfort 4 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 5 out of 5 stars Report Abuse

4.63 out of 5 stars I Like It - Very Much yoda4 , 02/10/2011 G25 Journey 4dr Sedan (2.5 6cyl 7A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful 2 months in so far. This car is great. The ride and handling are awesome; the ride is firm but comfortable. Hard core power-heads will want the 3.7L, but I find the 2.5L to offer excellent power. I wish it did not require premium gas. I understand that this allows Nissan to achieve higher peak hp, but the peak hp folks are buying the 3.7L, so... I am not totally blown away by the styling. Other contenders were BMW and Mercedes. I like the looks of both of those better, but horror stories about reliability and repair costs ruled them out. Style is very personal, and many will disagree, but I prefer a more traditional, angular style. Despite that, I bought this car and I am very happy.

1 out of 5 stars Avoid This Car Like the Plague kstout , 08/03/2016 G37 Journey 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I enjoyed this car until one day it broke down by what I was told was a "rare occurrence" which turns out to be a known issue with ALL Nissan/Infiniti cars. The transmission leaked fluid into the cooling system which damaged everything the mixed fluids came into contact with and totaled the car. Despite the fact that this is a manufacturer defect and known issue (internally) they refused to fix it because I was slightly out of warranty. I always serviced the vehicle regularly, drove responsibly, and even cleaned it weekly! After consulting with a dozen mechanics who specialize in Nissan/Infiniti, I've been informed that this issue goes back to an early 2000's model Pathfinder and Nissan refuses to recognize it publicly or help anyone who has lost their car because of a defect they are responsible for. Don't take my word for it, just do some searching online and you will see that this particular model and many other Infinitis with the 7AT transmission are notorious for problems. Like I said, it would be an enjoyable car if it actually worked, but I wouldn't advise anyone to risk their hard-earned money on this vehicle or a brand that refuses to take care of their customers. Safety 3 out of 5 stars Technology 1 out of 5 stars Performance 1 out of 5 stars Interior 4 out of 5 stars Comfort 4 out of 5 stars Reliability 1 out of 5 stars Value 1 out of 5 stars

5 out of 5 stars Confident: G37 Sedan is Definitely a great purchase! johnx2011g37 , 09/22/2011 G37 Journey 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 14 of 16 people found this review helpful Before making my decision on G37 Sedan, I carefully researched BMW 335i, Audi A4, Lexus IS350, the G37 Coupe (330HP). My pricing range is in between 35K - 45K. After test drove all these cars, I have to choose G37 sedan because it's a mix of quality and stylish and power. Most importantly, you could feel the car has built very solid, the engine makes you feel powerful, and confident on the street. While 335i has twin turbo but unfortunely tons of problems. Both A4 and IS350 lack of power. The G37 Coupe version is nice, but it's a bit heavier than the Sedan. also only 2 HP more than the sedan, I would recommend you getting Sedan not only I have one, but it's a better value by far.