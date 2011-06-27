Used 2011 INFINITI G Coupe Consumer Reviews
Reliable, looks good, performs well
Dexter Haven, 06/01/2017
G37x 2dr Coupe AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)

I bought this car certified pre-owned in 2104 with 28k miles. I canceled the dealer's extended warranty after a few days, which would have been a waste of $2,800, as I suspected. Since, it is now 2017, and I have not needed any repairs, other than new tires, which was my choice for a softer grip on the street. I didn't drive it for a few weeks and had to jump start it once. That was the only inconvenience, besides the battery on the keychain dying on me, and I almost got stranded, since they didn't tell me how to start the car with a dead fob. You take the key out of the underside, open the door manually, and insert the dead fob into the dashboard above your left knee. That should allow it to start. Then order a replacement battery on Amazon and install it yourself. It's easy to do and saves a trip to the dealer and some money. One con: the car sits too low for me and offers a poor view of the street, compared to an SUV. Getting in and out is a pain. I'm 6'2", though. I talked to a car guy who said the Infiniti lasts a long time. Other models I have seen here, like the Range Rover Evoque, seem to always break down. So the Infinit gives some peace of mind there. I might get a Nissan Rogue, though, to have a higher perch and more interior room. This G37x a sharp sports car, though.
