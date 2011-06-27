Used 2012 INFINITI G Convertible Consumer Reviews

I bought one new in 2012 and have been extremely satisfied with it. if they are maintained properly you will be more than satisfied

Gordon Early , 06/18/2020 G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)

I have had a G37 convertible x 2.6 years. It has been structurally sound with no engine problems. The problem is with the hardtop retraction devices. There are about 10 pumps/cylinders that retract and raise the top. They have problems frequently in this older car. Infiniti says that I just need a new top but the cost of a new top is 60% of the value of the car. You will need a good convertible repair shop as the dealership will not work with you.