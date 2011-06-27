Used 2012 INFINITI G Convertible Consumer Reviews
Dream car
Ken Weinstein, 07/18/2018
G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Have wanted a convertible for a long time and the combination of hardtop and convertible cannot be beaten
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Reliability, looks and performance
rayc, 08/04/2019
G37 Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I bought one new in 2012 and have been extremely satisfied with it. if they are maintained properly you will be more than satisfied
Report Abuse
good car except the top is a problem
Gordon Early, 06/18/2020
G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I have had a G37 convertible x 2.6 years. It has been structurally sound with no engine problems. The problem is with the hardtop retraction devices. There are about 10 pumps/cylinders that retract and raise the top. They have problems frequently in this older car. Infiniti says that I just need a new top but the cost of a new top is 60% of the value of the car. You will need a good convertible repair shop as the dealership will not work with you.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the G Convertible
Related Used 2012 INFINITI G Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2020 Q50
- 2019 QX50
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 INFINITI Q60