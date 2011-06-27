  1. Home
Used 2012 INFINITI G Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 G Convertible
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
List Price
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Dream car

Ken Weinstein, 07/18/2018
G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
Have wanted a convertible for a long time and the combination of hardtop and convertible cannot be beaten

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Reliability, looks and performance

rayc, 08/04/2019
G37 Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
I bought one new in 2012 and have been extremely satisfied with it. if they are maintained properly you will be more than satisfied

good car except the top is a problem

Gordon Early, 06/18/2020
G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
I have had a G37 convertible x 2.6 years. It has been structurally sound with no engine problems. The problem is with the hardtop retraction devices. There are about 10 pumps/cylinders that retract and raise the top. They have problems frequently in this older car. Infiniti says that I just need a new top but the cost of a new top is 60% of the value of the car. You will need a good convertible repair shop as the dealership will not work with you.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
