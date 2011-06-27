Used 2011 INFINITI G Convertible Consumer Reviews

4.75 out of 5 stars Best Performance luxury convertible available under $60K steve_dallas1 , 10/18/2011 G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This is our second Infiniti G model; we had a 2009 sedan as well. This car has it all, great looks, great performance, the best warranty around. Acceleration and cornering can't be matched. We have never had to take in either of our Infinitis for anything other than normal service. Report Abuse

2.88 out of 5 stars G37, Amazing car, till it starts giving you a trouble anoopa , 08/14/2014 G37 Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Issue with this car: the convertible feature is very delicate. My experience dictates that once the roof starts giving any kind of trouble (and chances are it will, multiple customers reporting issues), there is very little a user or the company can do. I am struggling with multiple roof issues for past 2 years, including rattling noise (now it makes noise even driving on interstates with perfect roads), irritating alarms, false coding on the sensors, timing disturbances of the motor mechanics etc. Its literally one after another. Contacted DOM service, and Infiniti consumer affairs, no real success. Seems like its a new technology for Infiniti and needs significant improvements. Report Abuse

5 out of 5 stars A car you love to drive Don Powell , 12/22/2016 G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought the car due to Infiniti's reputation with engine performance and reliability. For a convertible, it has a very comfortable ride. Main issues are a rattling top - particularly when it's cold and the seals probably contract until the car heats up - and rear brakes that squeal after the car sits overnight and when you back up. Probably a brake dust issue that can be resolved with dust covers. The car is a blast to drive and actually comfortable on rides of over 100 miles. I put it in storage for the winter months and bring it back on the road in April here in Massachusetts. I would not advise driving it in winter conditions since it is not a four-wheel drive. All controls are easy to use, including the navigation. Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 5 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Interior 5 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 5 out of 5 stars Report Abuse