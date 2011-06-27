  1. Home
Used 2011 INFINITI G Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 G Convertible
5(75%)4(0%)3(25%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5 out of 5 stars
4 reviews
Pros
Cons
4.75 out of 5 stars

Best Performance luxury convertible available under $60K

steve_dallas1, 10/18/2011
G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

This is our second Infiniti G model; we had a 2009 sedan as well. This car has it all, great looks, great performance, the best warranty around. Acceleration and cornering can't be matched. We have never had to take in either of our Infinitis for anything other than normal service.

2.88 out of 5 stars

G37, Amazing car, till it starts giving you a trouble

anoopa, 08/14/2014
G37 Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Issue with this car: the convertible feature is very delicate. My experience dictates that once the roof starts giving any kind of trouble (and chances are it will, multiple customers reporting issues), there is very little a user or the company can do. I am struggling with multiple roof issues for past 2 years, including rattling noise (now it makes noise even driving on interstates with perfect roads), irritating alarms, false coding on the sensors, timing disturbances of the motor mechanics etc. Its literally one after another. Contacted DOM service, and Infiniti consumer affairs, no real success. Seems like its a new technology for Infiniti and needs significant improvements.

5 out of 5 stars

A car you love to drive

Don Powell, 12/22/2016
G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought the car due to Infiniti's reputation with engine performance and reliability. For a convertible, it has a very comfortable ride. Main issues are a rattling top - particularly when it's cold and the seals probably contract until the car heats up - and rear brakes that squeal after the car sits overnight and when you back up. Probably a brake dust issue that can be resolved with dust covers. The car is a blast to drive and actually comfortable on rides of over 100 miles. I put it in storage for the winter months and bring it back on the road in April here in Massachusetts. I would not advise driving it in winter conditions since it is not a four-wheel drive. All controls are easy to use, including the navigation.

4.5 out of 5 stars

Beautiful Car - Terrible in the Snow

nicki20975, 01/19/2012
G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
8 of 12 people found this review helpful

I bought this car in August 2011. I loved it until winter got here. I live in Chicago and was leary since I have never owned a RWD car previously. I learned my lesson the hard way. I "drove" in the snow last week for the first time and was literally not able to control the car. I had to pull over and have someone come and pick me up. I proceeded to trade it in the next day for the G37X (AWD) sedan which I love and is equally fun to drive. If you live in a warm climate or only plan to drive this car in the summer than it's a fantastic car. If you live somewhere with bad winters, go with the G37X and you will not be disappointed. Just make sure it has a sun roof...

