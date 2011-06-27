Used 2008 INFINITI FX45 SUV Consumer Reviews
Great performance, comfortable - eats gas
The FX45 had the best ride and performance. I am very particular, and I'm happy with the FX45. It's handsome, reliable, quiet, handles well, strong motor, and lighter than the X5 or cayenne. As any performance V8 it has an appetite for premium gas.
Solid reliable vehicle
This is our 3rd Infinti, and 2nd FX35. Nice vehicle. Solid, reliable. Gives a stiff ride compared to Lexus RX350. Feels safe to drive. Backup camera and intelligent keys are nice features. In 24,000 miles it hasn't given us any trouble. Consumer reports rates the 2008 well in reliability and so forth. We may buy out our lease, or lease a 2010 or 2011.
Loaner car
Great vehicle, only thing I don't care for is the lane departure beeps. ..in my opinion, it's to sensitive. Other than that, I'm thinking of trading my audi in on it!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Not all cars are born equal
Everything about this car is worth buying, except that it was delivered with front end alignment problems. Wore out the first set of tires in 20,000 miles, due to uneven wear. Replaced the tires with Michlins, same issue, pulled left, would climb a crown, making it unsafe to take your eyes off the road. Two trips to Merchants Tire and two trips to the dealer, same problem. Took it to Mizzels Alignment, they have a visualiner laser system. They quickly and accurately fixed the problem.
Persuit of Perfection, Not
This is a cool ride, but it needs some work
