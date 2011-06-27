2020 Hyundai Veloster N Consumer Reviews

I traded in a 2017 veloster turbo, and could not be happier. The veloster N rips, I loved my turbo but the N is on another level completely. Buy one, you will love it

Zach S. , 02/20/2020 N 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

The Veloster N is hand-down the best bang for your buck performance car you can buy in today's day and age. It is superbly quick and exiting to drive. I have never owned a car before that gives me as much exhilaration as the Veloster N. With its Performance Blue color, it turns heads everywhere too. This car gives me hope that the enthusiasts' market for fun, high power, low weight vehicles still exists.