Edmunds Rating
8.3 / 10
Consumer Rating
(10)
12 Offers Near 20147
2020 Hyundai Veloster N

What’s new

  • Blind-spot monitoring now standard on the Turbo R-Spec
  • Turbo trim level adds standard wireless charging pad
  • Manual transmission no longer offered for Turbo Ultimate models
  • Part of the second Veloster generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Unique and functional three-door body style
  • Enjoyable power from the Veloster's turbocharged engine
  • Sporty handling around turns
  • Base engine is down on power
  • Fewer trims and option packages mean fewer choices
  • Elevated amount of road noise
MSRP Starting at
$27,600
Save as much as $2,626
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
2020 Hyundai Veloster N pricing

2020 Hyundai Veloster N pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 VELOSTER N
N

msrp 

$27,600
starting price
SEE ALL TRIMS
HyundaiUSA.com
See all for sale

2020 Hyundai Veloster Review

The 2020 Hyundai Veloster is an affordable fun car with unique style, performance and, relative to its size, a large and efficient interior. Fully redesigned last year and now in its second generation of production, the Veloster captures the spirit of fun, small and sporty compact cars and stands out with its signature three-door hatchback style. That extra passenger-side door is no gimmick either. It spares rear passengers the contortions often necessary to get in and out of a regular two-door sport coupe.

Neither of the Veloster's engines will win any horsepower awards, but the turbocharged four-cylinder engine in the Turbo series of models is plenty sporty for this lightweight car, and its available manual transmission and tight but compliant suspension make it a driver's delight. Those seeking a higher tier of performance can opt for the Veloster N, which offers racetrack durability in a car you drive every day.

The Veloster gets only a handful of changes for 2020, including wider availability of standard driver safety aids and wireless device charging. Notably, the manual transmission is dropped from the Turbo Ultimate trim level, but you can still get it with three other trims, including the base car. Hyundai has also said that there's a new eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission for the Veloster N for buyers who don't want to row their own gears, but we don't expect it to be available until the 2021 model year.

Overall, the Veloster fills a unique niche as a sporty hatchback with good technology and utility. (For the car's size, the trunk is huge, for example.) Other compact hatchbacks such as the Honda Civic and the Mazda 3 provide more interior space and similarly lively performance, but nothing else on the road offers the Veloster's unique three-door style.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

8.3 / 10
The Veloster is an affordable fun car with unique style, performance and, relative to its size, a large and efficient interior. It's composed and comfortable enough to handle the daily grind, but still surprise you when the road opens up. An available manual transmission and a tight but compliant suspension make it a driver's delight, even if a restrictive clutch hampers some of the fun.

How does it drive?

9.0
With its predictable handling, precise steering and progressively firm braking, the Veloster — and specifically the R-Spec model — captures the spirit of sporty, lightweight compact cars. Power from the R-Spec's four-cylinder turbo engine comes on quick with no lag. And there's plenty of reassuring low-end power for low-speed city driving.

In turns and corners, there's only a hint of body roll, and the R-Spec's high-performance tires help it instantly change directions. The R-Spec comes only with a manual transmission, but the dual-clutch automatic in other turbocharged Velosters responds quickly to paddle-shifted gear changes.

How comfortable is it?

7.0
The Veloster is sportier than most compact cars, and that means a fundamentally stiff suspension. Even so, the Veloster remains comfortable for driving around town or highway cruising. The ride is composed and stable, and the suspension takes the edge off larger bumps, but the car's short wheelbase makes it more sensitive to choppy roads.

The R-Spec's seats are nicely shaped, offering ample support and side bolstering and plenty of adjustability. Some drivers will lament that the seats lack adjustable lumbar, but you can get this feature in Turbo and Turbo Ultimate models. The cabin can get noisy at highway speeds, especially when the car is equipped with high-performance tires.

How’s the interior?

8.0
The Veloster's interior is intelligently designed and packaged. It makes good use of available space afforded by the car's funky, asymmetrical styling. The long driver's door makes it tricky to get in or out in tight spaces, but shorter doors make it easier on the passenger side. There's surprisingly ample front and rear space inside the car, and most adults can sit in the rear seat without complaint, but limited headroom might annoy taller riders.

Fundamentally, the Veloster is a driver's car, and the driving position is appropriately low and sporty. The controls are logically grouped and placed close at hand. And overall visibility is good, but the massive rear pillars translate to large blind spots.

How’s the tech?

8.0
Our R-Spec test car came pretty bare-bones in terms of features, but it included Hyundai's very functional infotainment system, with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blue Link connected services, and a high-quality Infinity stereo system. Navigation is available with the Turbo Ultimate trim. It's a basic system but it's clear and easy to use.

The Veloster comes with an array of USB and 12-volt charging and data connections, and some trims offer a wireless charging pad. Voice commands are limited to a handful of functions, but the system responds well, even to some more natural phrases. Driver aids are sprinkled throughout the lineup, but we learned they don't always respond accurately after experiencing some false emergency-braking episodes.

How’s the storage?

8.0
The Veloster's trunk is surprisingly spacious at 19.9 cubic feet, although it relies on a low load floor to create much of that space. As a result, you'll have to lift items somewhat high to clear the trunk opening. The cabin offers plenty of spaces to store drink bottles and personal items, including wide door pockets and a large center console. Rear passengers need to make do with cupholders and a small tray.

The car seat anchors near the surface of the seats are clearly marked, but they're tucked between the cushions and offer no special access. The top tethers are inconveniently located on the trunk floor. This car is not the best one to choose if you're frequently installing and removing a car seat.

How economical is it?

7.5
The manual-equipped Turbo's estimated 29 mpg combined (26 city/33 highway) falls short of the Civic Si's ratings, but it's not bad for how sporty the car is. On our test loop, we averaged 32.3 mpg — a great result. Driving style will have a massive impact on your mileage. Driving hard, we saw returns well under the city estimate.

Is it a good value?

8.5
Solid build quality, competitive price, and one of the best warranties in the business make the Veloster an unbeatable value proposition. Sure, there's a lot of hard plastic around the cabin, but most of the touch points use nicer materials, and there are a variety of colors and textures that liven up the cabin. The panels fit together tightly, and overall the Veloster feels solid and substantial.

You also get Hyundai's excellent 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty and five-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance and three years/36,000 miles of free scheduled maintenance. No one does it better in the class.

Wildcard

9.5
The Veloster's clutch restrictor is a notable sour spot in an otherwise standout car. We get that restrictors help with a manual transmission's long-term durability, but we'd still prefer direct control over our gear changes. Beyond that significant complaint, the Veloster is small and light and a genuine pleasure to drive. It's quirky, different and comfortable, and it has all you need for wringing out performance or simply driving at a relaxed pace to your destination.

Which Veloster does Edmunds recommend?

Unless you need to keep your budget to around $20,000, there's no reason not to start with the Veloster Turbo R-Spec. It's not much more expensive than the 2.0 Premium trim before it, but offers higher performance with its turbocharged engine, manual transmission and grippy performance tires. All are standout features in the class.

2020 Hyundai Veloster models

The 2020 Hyundai Veloster is a three-door hatchback that seats four people. It's available in six trims: base 2.0, 2.0 Premium, Turbo R-Spec, Turbo, Turbo Ultimate and Veloster N.

The base 2.0 embodies Hyundai's bang-for-your-buck philosophy, offering loads of standard tech and safety features that include adjustable driving modes, a 7-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Bluetooth, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and a rearview camera.

The next-up 2.0 Premium adds some nicer features, such as a sunroof, proximity keyless entry, wireless device charging pad, an 8-inch touchscreen display, an upgraded audio system and blind-spot monitoring.

Both trims are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (147 horsepower, 132 lb-ft of torque), but only the base trim offers a choice of a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. The Premium trim comes only with the automatic. The next three trims, all part of the Turbo series, are powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (201 hp, 195 lb-ft).

The Turbo R-Spec adds performance features to base 2.0 specification, such as sport-tuned steering and suspension and 18-inch aluminum wheels with high-performance tires. A six-speed manual transmission is also standard. (The automatic isn't offered here.) Upgrade to the Turbo, and it emulates the Premium trim and mixes in a standard seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and unique interior details.

The Turbo Ultimate combines the best from both and adds even more luxury amenities, such as leather upholstery, a navigation system, a head-up display and adaptive cruise control. But for 2020, you can't get a manual transmission with this trim.

The Veloster N tops the lineup with an upgraded turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (250 hp, 260 lb-ft),, N-specific suspension tuning with adaptive dampers, performance brakes and front sport seats. A six-speed manual transmission is standard. An optional package adds a limited-slip front differential, 19-inch alloy wheels, even bigger brakes, and an extra 25 hp.

Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Hyundai Veloster.

5 star reviews: 90%
4 star reviews: 10%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.9 stars based on 10 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • engine
  • appearance

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, I get compliments everywhere....
Matthew Hutchinson ,
N 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

I traded in a 2017 veloster turbo, and could not be happier. The veloster N rips, I loved my turbo but the N is on another level completely. Buy one, you will love it

5 out of 5 stars, Pocket Performance
Zach S.,
N 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

The Veloster N is hand-down the best bang for your buck performance car you can buy in today's day and age. It is superbly quick and exiting to drive. I have never owned a car before that gives me as much exhilaration as the Veloster N. With its Performance Blue color, it turns heads everywhere too. This car gives me hope that the enthusiasts' market for fun, high power, low weight vehicles still exists.

Write a review

See all 10 reviews

Features & Specs

N 3dr Hatchback features & specs
N 3dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
MSRP$27,600
MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower250 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 Hyundai Veloster N features & specs

Safety

Our experts' favorite Veloster safety features:

Blue Link
Alerts the authorities in case of an accident, locks/unlocks the doors and checks the vehicle status from your smartphone.
Rear Parking Sensors
Audibly warns you of impending obstacles behind the vehicle.
Rearview Camera
Shows you what's behind the Veloster when you put it in reverse.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Hyundai Veloster vs. the competition

Hyundai Veloster vs. Mazda 3

The Mazda 3 is bigger than the Veloster and provides more room for rear passengers and cargo. It's also nicer on the inside and has a more powerful standard engine compared to the Veloster's 2.0-liter engine. But the Veloster is typically less expensive and has more ultimate performance potential in its Turbo and N configurations.

Compare Hyundai Veloster & Mazda 3 features

Hyundai Veloster vs. Mini Hardtop 2-Door

The Mini Cooper S may make more torque, but the Veloster's 1.6-liter turbocharged engine makes more horsepower. And if usability is a priority, the Veloster beats the Cooper on interior volume and rear-seat space. The Mini does offer more customizability, options and accessories, but it's also more expensive.

Compare Hyundai Veloster & Mini Hardtop 2-Door features

Hyundai Veloster vs. Honda Civic

The Veloster and the Civic hatchback are close competitors — both offer lively handling, similar four-cylinder power and excellent utility. The Civic is slightly more livable with its four doors and more refined ride quality, but you'll pay more for it too. The competition gets even more heated further up the trim ladder between the Veloster N and the Civic Type R.

Compare Hyundai Veloster & Honda Civic features

FAQ

Is the Hyundai Veloster a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Veloster both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.3 out of 10. You probably care about Hyundai Veloster fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Veloster gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Veloster has 19.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Veloster. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Hyundai Veloster?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Hyundai Veloster:

  • Blind-spot monitoring now standard on the Turbo R-Spec
  • Turbo trim level adds standard wireless charging pad
  • Manual transmission no longer offered for Turbo Ultimate models
  • Part of the second Veloster generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the Hyundai Veloster reliable?

To determine whether the Hyundai Veloster is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Veloster. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Veloster's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Hyundai Veloster a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Hyundai Veloster is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Veloster and gave it a 8.3 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Veloster is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Hyundai Veloster?

The least-expensive 2020 Hyundai Veloster is the 2020 Hyundai Veloster N 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,600.

Other versions include:

  • N 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $27,600
Learn more

What are the different models of Hyundai Veloster?

If you're interested in the Hyundai Veloster, the next question is, which Veloster model is right for you? Veloster variants include N 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). For a full list of Veloster models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Hyundai Veloster

2020 Hyundai Veloster N Overview

The 2020 Hyundai Veloster N is offered in the following styles: N 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What do people think of the 2020 Hyundai Veloster N?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Hyundai Veloster N and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Veloster N 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Veloster N.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Hyundai Veloster N and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Veloster N featuring deep dives into trim levels including N, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2020 Hyundai Veloster N here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Hyundai Veloster N?

2020 Hyundai Veloster N N 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

The 2020 Hyundai Veloster N N 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,750. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Veloster N N 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is trending $2,626 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,626 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,124.

The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Veloster N N 3dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is 9.1% below the MSRP.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Hyundai Veloster N and all available trim types: N. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Hyundai Veloster N include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Hyundai Veloster N?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials

