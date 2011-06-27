  1. Home
2022 Hyundai Tucson Limited Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Tucson
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)371.8/471.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower187 hp @ 6100 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Cargo Packageyes
Winter Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
driver assisted parking assistyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
First Aid Kityes
EC Mirror w/HomeLink and Compassyes
All-Season Fitted Linersyes
Cargo Coveryes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room41.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Tow Hitchyes
Mudguardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity73.8 cu.ft.
Length182.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Height65.6 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Quartz White
  • Shimmering Silver
  • Phantom Black
  • Intense Blue
  • Portofino Gray
  • Calypso Red
  • Amazon Gray
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
