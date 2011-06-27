2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV Consumer Reviews

A Value SUV with a lot of Zip! Neil Wolkodoff , 03/26/2019 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 69 of 71 people found this review helpful We have two Tahoes, otherwise would have gone with the Sante Fe. However, this is a great day and commuter vehicle in a compact SUV package. Compared with Mazda, this is almost as zippy and way more reliable with much better warranty. Only real downside is visibility through back window. If it;s just you, remove the read headrests and it is quite a bit better. Steering and handling are very precise, almost a sports car feel, so better than expected in that department. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A Wonderful Vehicle Cassius Lester , 05/13/2019 SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 77 of 80 people found this review helpful Please do not let the title of this review dismay you. What looks like a nice little truck is soooooo much more. The styling is great, the height is great, the ride is smooth, THE CABIN IS VERY QUIET!!!! We hit the highway immediately and came alone side many 18 wheelers and the sound disturbance is minimal at best. The double takes are a lot of fun to see. We have the SEL FWD and could not be more pleased and excited. At this trim you have dual climate control, tinted windows, an 8 inch touch screen, 18 inch alloy wheels, lane assist, front AND rear collision monitoring STANDARD!!!! Hyundai is light years away from the 1990's. This is one fine automobile. You cannot beat the price for the value I guarantee it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Swiss Arm Knife John Hess , 10/13/2019 Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Hyundai makes a quality SUV and they bring to market an indisputable value proposition by offering accessories and services other OEMs do not. It is impossible to find a sub 30k SUV that includes triple beam LED’s, wireless phone charger, 360 degree camera, AWD and other standard features. But this value comes at a cost. Namely sub par customer support at the National level. With Hyundai you get a quality vehicle but when issues persists the best I can say is good luck. Long past my on-going issue, I can say the Vehicle is reliable, comfortable, competent and basically enjoyable to drive. The seats could be a little more comfortable and the vehicle a bit peppier, but overall I’m pleased with it and would recommend. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great value for the money! Bob , 06/22/2019 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful This is actually my wife’s car, but I have been behind the wheel a lot while taking road trips. She wasn’t looking for a ton of features, just wanted wanted a comfortable suv with room and decent fuel economy. She also wanted Android Auto, which she uses for Google maps. The vehicle has not disappointed! Her drive to work is 50/50 highway and city....averages 26 mpg on those trips...not bad! I do most of the highway driving when we go out of town....usually gets around 31 mpg on those trips. It rides nice, relatively quiet inside and the steering is weighted just right. The 2.0 engine in base model won’t set your heart on fire, but it does a better job than I expected.....has enough power for most people’s needs. If regularly carry 4 passengers and haul a lot of stuff in cargo area, move to one of the upper trim lines with the 2.5 engine. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse