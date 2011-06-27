2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV Consumer Reviews
A Value SUV with a lot of Zip!
We have two Tahoes, otherwise would have gone with the Sante Fe. However, this is a great day and commuter vehicle in a compact SUV package. Compared with Mazda, this is almost as zippy and way more reliable with much better warranty. Only real downside is visibility through back window. If it;s just you, remove the read headrests and it is quite a bit better. Steering and handling are very precise, almost a sports car feel, so better than expected in that department.
A Wonderful Vehicle
Please do not let the title of this review dismay you. What looks like a nice little truck is soooooo much more. The styling is great, the height is great, the ride is smooth, THE CABIN IS VERY QUIET!!!! We hit the highway immediately and came alone side many 18 wheelers and the sound disturbance is minimal at best. The double takes are a lot of fun to see. We have the SEL FWD and could not be more pleased and excited. At this trim you have dual climate control, tinted windows, an 8 inch touch screen, 18 inch alloy wheels, lane assist, front AND rear collision monitoring STANDARD!!!! Hyundai is light years away from the 1990's. This is one fine automobile. You cannot beat the price for the value I guarantee it.
Swiss Arm Knife
Hyundai makes a quality SUV and they bring to market an indisputable value proposition by offering accessories and services other OEMs do not. It is impossible to find a sub 30k SUV that includes triple beam LED’s, wireless phone charger, 360 degree camera, AWD and other standard features. But this value comes at a cost. Namely sub par customer support at the National level. With Hyundai you get a quality vehicle but when issues persists the best I can say is good luck. Long past my on-going issue, I can say the Vehicle is reliable, comfortable, competent and basically enjoyable to drive. The seats could be a little more comfortable and the vehicle a bit peppier, but overall I’m pleased with it and would recommend.
Great value for the money!
This is actually my wife’s car, but I have been behind the wheel a lot while taking road trips. She wasn’t looking for a ton of features, just wanted wanted a comfortable suv with room and decent fuel economy. She also wanted Android Auto, which she uses for Google maps. The vehicle has not disappointed! Her drive to work is 50/50 highway and city....averages 26 mpg on those trips...not bad! I do most of the highway driving when we go out of town....usually gets around 31 mpg on those trips. It rides nice, relatively quiet inside and the steering is weighted just right. The 2.0 engine in base model won’t set your heart on fire, but it does a better job than I expected.....has enough power for most people’s needs. If regularly carry 4 passengers and haul a lot of stuff in cargo area, move to one of the upper trim lines with the 2.5 engine.
Tech and safety features at a great price!
Overall the Tucson SEL has lots of options and for the price just can't be beat if what you want is a nice infotainment center and safety features. If you want to get comparable features from other manufacturers you're going to have to pony up some more dough. What I don't like: 1. The interior door buttons and trim feel cheap. 2. There is no remote start in the key fob which leads me to my next negative. 3. Blue Link is a scam! In order to use the remote app Blue Link to start your car it costs $200 per year. That's right, from the manufacturer that is the only way to remotely start your car. After my 3 years of free blue link service are over I'll have a authorized installer put in a remote start that uses my key fob. 4. The gas mileage for the 2.4l 181hp engine isn't great. Hyundai says I should expect 22 city and 28 mpg for on the highway. What I like: 1. I love the safety features. 2. I love the android autoplay and how it is configured and controlled via the infotainment center and steering wheel. 3. I love how comfortable the 8 way lumbar power driver seat is. 4. I think the car looks pretty nice. 5. The warranty is best in class! Overall if you have a limited budget, you have to buy a vehicle that can get you the most of what you really want and compromise on the the features that aren't as important for you. Tech, safety, seat comfort, and looks were what I felt were most important to me, the compromise is I gave up a bit in interior quality and mpg. If you value the same things that I do in a new vehicle then I think this car is for you too!
