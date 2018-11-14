2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV
What’s new
- Updated styling and feature availability
- Collision avoidance and lane keeping assist are now standard
- Turbocharged 1.6-liter engine has been discontinued
- Part of the third Tucson generation introduced in 2016
Pros & Cons
- A wealth of features for the money
- Easy-to-use infotainment system
- Comfortable ride on rough roads
- Interior materials are a little bit nicer than rivals
- Slow acceleration with the base engine
- Less cargo space than top rivals
- Fuel economy falls behind class leaders
Which Tucson does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.0 / 10
If you want a vehicle with a good value proposition, the Hyundai lineup is a great place to look. A prime example is the 2019 Hyundai Tucson, which is spacious, stylish and feature-packed, even at base trim levels. The Tucson also offers a long list of optional features that are available in higher trim levels without breaking the bank.
Even at the base trim level, the 2019 Hyundai Tucson has standard features including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch touchscreen and forward collision warning. As you climb the trim levels, you get added features such as a panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control and a 360-degree parking camera. All of this from a vehicle that undercuts some rivals in price quite a bit.
While it's got lots of tech, the Tucson is a bit bland to drive. To be clear, it handles corners just fine and there's a smooth, quiet highway ride, but there isn't much excitement from the engine bay. Under the Tucson's hood, there's a choice of two engines: the base 2.0-liter or the 2.4-liter. Both four-cylinder engines are a bit underwhelming, and neither choice will get you class-leading fuel economy.
Even though it's not the most exciting vehicle in the class, the 2019 Hyundai Tucson feels refined and capable of competing against class leaders. We definitely recommend putting it on your short list of crossovers and taking one out for a test drive.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Hyundai Tucson as one of Edmunds' Best Small SUVs for this year.
2019 Hyundai Tucson models
The 2019 Hyundai Tucson is available in SE, Value, SEL, Sport, Limited and Ultimate trim levels. The SE and the Value are reasonably well equipped. Moving up to the other trims gets you added luxury-oriented features and a more powerful engine.
The SE and the Value come standard with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (164 horsepower, 151 pound-feet of torque). The SEL, the Sport and the Limited get a 2.4-liter engine (181 hp, 175 lb-ft). Both engines are paired to a six-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard on all trims, and all-wheel drive is optional.
The Tucson SE comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, a windshield wiper de-icer (AWD only), heated mirrors, a rearview camera, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a 60/40-split folding back seat, Bluetooth, a USB port, a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player. You also get forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist as standard this year.
The Value adds roof rails, a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, keyless access and push-button start, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, satellite radio, and Hyundai's Blue Link communication services. You get similar features with the SEL but with the 2.4-liter engine, 18-inch alloy wheels, upgraded exterior trim, dual-zone climate control (with rear-seat vents) and a second-row USB port.
From there, the Sport adds 19-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, exterior styling enhancements, foglights, a hands-free liftgate, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and wireless smartphone charging. Those items are all included on the Limited trim, which also tacks on leather upholstery, upgraded door trim, a heated steering wheel, a 360-degree parking camera system, and a power-adjustable passenger seat.
At the top of the trim level ladder for the Tucson is the Ultimate, which adds a panoramic sunroof, automatic high beams, an upgraded forward collision mitigation system, adaptive cruise control, an upgraded driver information display, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and an upgraded 8-inch touchscreen display with navigation.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.0 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|8.0
Driving8.0
Acceleration7.0
Braking7.5
Steering8.0
Handling8.0
Drivability8.5
Comfort8.5
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort8.5
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control8.5
Interior8.0
Ease of use8.5
Getting in/getting out8.5
Driving position8.0
Roominess8.0
Visibility8.0
Quality8.0
Utility7.5
Small-item storage7.5
Cargo space8.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.5
Towing7.5
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids8.0
Voice control8.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
We have two Tahoes, otherwise would have gone with the Sante Fe. However, this is a great day and commuter vehicle in a compact SUV package. Compared with Mazda, this is almost as zippy and way more reliable with much better warranty. Only real downside is visibility through back window. If it;s just you, remove the read headrests and it is quite a bit better. Steering and handling are very precise, almost a sports car feel, so better than expected in that department.
Please do not let the title of this review dismay you. What looks like a nice little truck is soooooo much more. The styling is great, the height is great, the ride is smooth, THE CABIN IS VERY QUIET!!!! We hit the highway immediately and came alone side many 18 wheelers and the sound disturbance is minimal at best. The double takes are a lot of fun to see. We have the SEL FWD and could not be more pleased and excited. At this trim you have dual climate control, tinted windows, an 8 inch touch screen, 18 inch alloy wheels, lane assist, front AND rear collision monitoring STANDARD!!!! Hyundai is light years away from the 1990's. This is one fine automobile. You cannot beat the price for the value I guarantee it.
Hyundai makes a quality SUV and they bring to market an indisputable value proposition by offering accessories and services other OEMs do not. It is impossible to find a sub 30k SUV that includes triple beam LED’s, wireless phone charger, 360 degree camera, AWD and other standard features. But this value comes at a cost. Namely sub par customer support at the National level. With Hyundai you get a quality vehicle but when issues persists the best I can say is good luck. Long past my on-going issue, I can say the Vehicle is reliable, comfortable, competent and basically enjoyable to drive. The seats could be a little more comfortable and the vehicle a bit peppier, but overall I’m pleased with it and would recommend.
This is actually my wife’s car, but I have been behind the wheel a lot while taking road trips. She wasn’t looking for a ton of features, just wanted wanted a comfortable suv with room and decent fuel economy. She also wanted Android Auto, which she uses for Google maps. The vehicle has not disappointed! Her drive to work is 50/50 highway and city....averages 26 mpg on those trips...not bad! I do most of the highway driving when we go out of town....usually gets around 31 mpg on those trips. It rides nice, relatively quiet inside and the steering is weighted just right. The 2.0 engine in base model won’t set your heart on fire, but it does a better job than I expected.....has enough power for most people’s needs. If regularly carry 4 passengers and haul a lot of stuff in cargo area, move to one of the upper trim lines with the 2.5 engine.
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$23,200
|MPG
|23 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|164 hp @ 6200 rpm
|SE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$24,600
|MPG
|22 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|164 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Value 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$24,650
|MPG
|23 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|164 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Value 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$26,050
|MPG
|22 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|164 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Tucson safety features:
- Blind-Spot Detection
- Monitors your blind spot for cars and warns you through visual and, if needed, audible alerts.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Scans the road ahead for cars and pedestrians. First alerts you of an issue, then automatically brakes if needed.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Helps keep you in your lane by applying some steering input when it detects the car is approaching or crossing the line.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.2%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Hyundai Tucson vs. the competition
Hyundai Tucson vs. Hyundai Santa Fe
If the Tucson is a bit small for your lifestyle but you like the features and value that Hyundai offers, the larger Santa Fe will be worth a look. The Santa Fe has been redesigned this year and has more interior passenger and cargo space than the Tucson. It's also a nicer vehicle overall. But if you don't need the extra space, you can get a bit more equipment for your money with the Tucson.
Hyundai Tucson vs. Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V is one of the standards by which all other crossovers should be judged. It's comfortable, efficient and refined inside. It also has an excellent optional engine. Comparatively, the Tucson can be had for less money with similar levels of equipment but it isn't as entertaining to drive or as fuel-efficient. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda CR-V.
Hyundai Tucson vs. Nissan Rogue
The Tucson and the Rogue are both good options for a small crossover. The Rogue has a less user-friendly infotainment interface, but its highway ride is very comfortable. Both are similarly spacious, although neither is a class leader in cargo space. The Tucson has a slight advantage when it comes to equipment for the money.
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Tucson a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Hyundai Tucson?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Hyundai Tucson:
- Updated styling and feature availability
- Collision avoidance and lane keeping assist are now standard
- Turbocharged 1.6-liter engine has been discontinued
- Part of the third Tucson generation introduced in 2016
Is the Hyundai Tucson reliable?
Is the 2019 Hyundai Tucson a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Hyundai Tucson?
The least-expensive 2019 Hyundai Tucson is the 2019 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,200.
Other versions include:
- SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $23,200
- SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $24,600
- Value 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $24,650
- Value 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,050
- SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,600
- SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,000
- Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,700
- Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $29,100
- Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $32,950
- Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $28,900
- Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $31,550
- Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $30,300
- Night 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $32,050
- Night 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $30,650
What are the different models of Hyundai Tucson?
More about the 2019 Hyundai Tucson
Some SUVs prioritize practicality over style, while others sacrifice comfort for sportiness. Some have fancy interiors and trendy badges but don't come with all the equipment you want. Some are cool and urban-chic, while others are unashamedly outdoorsy and utilitarian. Among all of them is the 2019 Hyundai Tucson, a crossover that pretty much dips its toe in all those ponds. Though it's not a class leader in any particular area, its just-right size, handsome style and commendable value should make a lot of sense for many SUV shoppers.
Based on a redesign in 2016, the Tucson gets a styling update for 2019, along with some new standard and optional safety equipment. All of it makes the Tucson more appealing than ever. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard, as is the 7-inch touchscreen. Among other changes for 2019, the 1.6-liter turbocharged engine has been eliminated and the trim levels have been shuffled.
As for those trim levels, the Tucson is now available in SE, Value, SEL, Sport, Limited and Ultimate trim levels. One of our favorites is the Value trim level since it lives up to its name with a smart balance of equipment, performance and price. Even the top-level Ultimate offers a serious amount of standard equipment for the price, especially when you put it up against class rivals.
The Tucson also sticks out it in the class with its full array of available accident avoidance technologies. Specifically, pedestrian detection and adaptive cruise control are restricted to the top Limited trim level, but lower levels get a very respectable level of gear too. Even the base SE features forward collision mitigation and lane keeping assist.
The SE and the Value come standard with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (164 hp) and a six-speed automatic transmission. All other trim levels get the upgraded 2.4-liter four-cylinder that's good for 181 hp.
The small crossover segment seems to get a new entrant every month. To sort them all out and find the best one for you, use all the tools here at Edmunds. And then let us help you find the best 2019 Hyundai Tucson.
2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV Overview
The 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV is offered in the following styles: SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Value 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Value 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Night 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and Night 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Tucson SUV 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Tucson SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Tucson SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including SE, Value, SEL, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
