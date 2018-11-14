  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Tucson
  4. 2019 Hyundai Tucson
  5. 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV
Edmunds Rating
8.0 / 10
Consumer Rating
(36)
Ad
15 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the 2021 Hyundai TUCSON
VIEW OFFERS
HyundaiUSA.com

2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV

What’s new

  • Updated styling and feature availability
  • Collision avoidance and lane keeping assist are now standard
  • Turbocharged 1.6-liter engine has been discontinued
  • Part of the third Tucson generation introduced in 2016

Pros & Cons

  • A wealth of features for the money
  • Easy-to-use infotainment system
  • Comfortable ride on rough roads
  • Interior materials are a little bit nicer than rivals
  • Slow acceleration with the base engine
  • Less cargo space than top rivals
  • Fuel economy falls behind class leaders
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
Hyundai Tucson for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
MSRP Starting at
$23,200
Save as much as $2,002
Select your model:
Save as much as $2,002 with Edmunds

2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2021 TUCSON
SE, Value, SEL, Sport, Limited and Ultimate

msrp 

$23,700
starting price
SEE ALL TRIMS
HyundaiUSA.com
See all for sale

Which Tucson does Edmunds recommend?

Despite some changes to the Tucson's trim level structure this year, we still recommend the Value trim level. It offers all of the SE's significant standard equipment (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, forward collision warning, a 7-inch touchscreen), along with added extras such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, heated front seats and satellite radio. And you get all of that equipment at a pretty reasonable price. If you want a bit of a boost in power, though, the SEL, with the larger and more powerful engine, is probably a better bet.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.0 / 10

If you want a vehicle with a good value proposition, the Hyundai lineup is a great place to look. A prime example is the 2019 Hyundai Tucson, which is spacious, stylish and feature-packed, even at base trim levels. The Tucson also offers a long list of optional features that are available in higher trim levels without breaking the bank.

Even at the base trim level, the 2019 Hyundai Tucson has standard features including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch touchscreen and forward collision warning. As you climb the trim levels, you get added features such as a panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control and a 360-degree parking camera. All of this from a vehicle that undercuts some rivals in price quite a bit.

While it's got lots of tech, the Tucson is a bit bland to drive. To be clear, it handles corners just fine and there's a smooth, quiet highway ride, but there isn't much excitement from the engine bay. Under the Tucson's hood, there's a choice of two engines: the base 2.0-liter or the 2.4-liter. Both four-cylinder engines are a bit underwhelming, and neither choice will get you class-leading fuel economy.

Even though it's not the most exciting vehicle in the class, the 2019 Hyundai Tucson feels refined and capable of competing against class leaders. We definitely recommend putting it on your short list of crossovers and taking one out for a test drive.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Hyundai Tucson as one of Edmunds' Best Small SUVs for this year.

2019 Hyundai Tucson models

The 2019 Hyundai Tucson is available in SE, Value, SEL, Sport, Limited and Ultimate trim levels. The SE and the Value are reasonably well equipped. Moving up to the other trims gets you added luxury-oriented features and a more powerful engine.

The SE and the Value come standard with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (164 horsepower, 151 pound-feet of torque). The SEL, the Sport and the Limited get a 2.4-liter engine (181 hp, 175 lb-ft). Both engines are paired to a six-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard on all trims, and all-wheel drive is optional.

The Tucson SE comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, a windshield wiper de-icer (AWD only), heated mirrors, a rearview camera, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a 60/40-split folding back seat, Bluetooth, a USB port, a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player. You also get forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist as standard this year.

The Value adds roof rails, a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, keyless access and push-button start, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, satellite radio, and Hyundai's Blue Link communication services. You get similar features with the SEL but with the 2.4-liter engine, 18-inch alloy wheels, upgraded exterior trim, dual-zone climate control (with rear-seat vents) and a second-row USB port.   

From there, the Sport adds 19-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights, exterior styling enhancements, foglights, a hands-free liftgate, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and wireless smartphone charging. Those items are all included on the Limited trim, which also tacks on leather upholstery, upgraded door trim, a heated steering wheel, a 360-degree parking camera system, and a power-adjustable passenger seat.

At the top of the trim level ladder for the Tucson is the Ultimate, which adds a panoramic sunroof, automatic high beams, an upgraded forward collision mitigation system, adaptive cruise control, an upgraded driver information display, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and an upgraded 8-inch touchscreen display with navigation.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Hyundai Tucson Ultimate (2.4L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).

Scorecard

Overall8.0 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort8.5
Interior8.0
Utility7.5
Technology8.0

Driving

8.0
With the upgraded 2.4-liter engine, the Tucson provides adequate acceleration. Braking and handling are more than competent and impart a better feeling of control than you'll find in other SUVs.

Acceleration

7.0
The 2.4-liter engine provides sufficient power to pass or merge, but bear in mind this is the upgraded engine. The Tucson certainly can't keep up with the likes of the Honda CR-V or Chevrolet Equinox with their optional turbocharged engines. In Edmunds testing, our test Tucson covered 0-60 mph in 9.1 seconds.

Braking

7.5
Stopping power is smooth and progressive thanks to good feel through the brake pedal. At our test track, panic braking from 60 mph took 124 feet, which is right at the class average. Stability is also commendable under heavy braking.

Steering

8.0
Hyundai has struck a nice balance with the Tucson. The steering is light enough for easy low-speed maneuverability but also has enough heft to give you confidence at higher speeds. Even in Sport mode, the steering isn't unduly heavy and feels appropriate for a compact SUV.

Handling

8.0
The Tucson navigates tight parking lots with the same ease as it manages freeway on-ramps or a twisting country road. It is easy to drive at higher speeds, and it leans just enough when going around turns to convey speed without feeling overly soft or sloppy.

Drivability

8.5
The transmission and engine work well together. Upshifts are smooth and timely, and the Tucson never seems to be caught in the wrong gear. Downshifts occur without too much prodding and are nearly as smooth as the upshifts.

Comfort

8.5
If a smooth ride and comfortable interior are must-haves, the Tucson needs to be at the top of your list. Easily equaling the best vehicles in the class, the Tucson is a relaxing place to be during a long drive.

Seat comfort

8.0
The front seats are comfortable to a wide range of body types. Our test vehicle also had the heated and ventilated seats, which is a little above and beyond for this class. Rear-seat legroom is OK, but it does lack a bit when compared to the larger CR-V. The rear seats also recline.

Ride comfort

8.5
Whether driving at freeway speeds or in slow city traffic, the Tucson handles road irregularities exceptionally well. Dips and seams across freeways were nicely suppressed, and the suspension and tires can absorb even larger city potholes without causing too much jarring to the occupants.

Noise & vibration

8.5
Road and engine noise is kept to a pleasant minimum. Even under full acceleration, the engine never sounds coarse or sends vibrations into the cabin. At higher speeds, wind noise is present from the front and side windows but isn't overly intrusive. It's one of the quieter cabins in the segment.

Climate control

8.5
The controls are clearly marked and easy to understand. Air flow is generous, and there are two center-mounted vents for rear passengers. If you like to fiddle with the settings rather than just leave it in Auto, you may find the controls mounted a bit low on the dash. The front heated and ventilated seats along with rear heated seats are a definite plus on the Ultimate trim.

Interior

8.0
Everything is where you'd expect it to be, which might not seem like much of a compliment. But as vehicles get more and more complicated, this quality is becoming a rarity. All but the tallest passengers will appreciate the optional panoramic sunroof. The only driver-centric downside is the low-resolution rearview camera.

Ease of use

8.5
It doesn't take long to get familiar with the Tucson. Every interface is straightforward, and the controls are clearly marked. Some settings and controls are locked out unless the vehicle is in Park. Otherwise, there's nothing frustrating about it.

Getting in/getting out

8.5
With agreeable seat heights and wide-opening front and rear doors, the Tucson's interior is easily accessible for all passengers. The doors are also light and easy to open.

Driving position

8.0
The Tucson, like other compact SUVs, offers a fairly upright seating position. The dash is neither too low or high. Hyundai has found good middle ground. The steering wheel tilts and telescopes a generous amount, and the eight-way power seat allows for decent adjustment for all heights.

Roominess

8.0
Front passengers have good shoulder room and headroom, even with the optional panoramic sunroof. Rear passengers up to and just over 6 feet tall will have enough legroom, but anyone taller might want for a bit more. The same goes for headroom. But the back seat never feels cramped.

Visibility

8.0
As befitting an SUV, there's good visibility all around and blind spots are minimal. Only the slightly smallish rear window is obstructive. The side mirrors are big enough, but the rearview camera is low-res and details are often blurry when backing up.

Quality

8.0
There's not a lot of evidence of cost-cutting in the Tucson, although there is a lot of very scratchable-looking plastic in the cargo area. The panel gaps are tight and consistent, and the car free of squeaks and rattles. The doors feel light but aren't the least bit flimsy.

Utility

7.5
Though it trails some of its competitors in outright cargo capacity, the Tucson is anything but impractical. With an agreeable liftover height and quick-folding rear seats, the Tucson is easy to load up. It can also tow 2,000 pounds, although it might be a little slow when doing so.

Small-item storage

7.5
The cubby in front of the shifter, the cupholders, a small tray, and center console storage allow plenty of room for stuff in the Tucson. Front and rear door pockets are a good size, too, but are simply hard plastic so items will rattle around.

Cargo space

8.0
With 31 cubic feet on offer, the Tucson just edges out the CX-5 (30.9 cubic feet) but trails the cavernous CR-V (39.2 cubes) by quite a bit. That said, it's still quite practical, and the 60/40-split rear seats fold nearly flat for easy loading of longer objects.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
Thanks to wide door openings, putting a child seat in any of the rear seats is easy enough. The LATCH anchors are clearly marked on the seat fronts, and each seat has its own anchor on the seatback.

Towing

7.5
Rated to tow 2,000 pounds, the Tucson is on par with the Mazda CX-5 and exceeds the 1,500-pound towing capacity of the Honda CR-V and the Subaru Forester.

Technology

8.0
Hyundai's infotainment is not going to win any awards for being clever, but it's also not going to be accused of being difficult to use. Whether pairing a phone or entering a destination in the navigation system, the Tucson makes it easy. More USB ports would be a welcome addition.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, and the Tucson's Bluetooth connection was quick to find a phone. There's a wireless charging pad in front of the shifter along with two 12-volt power sources and one USB port. Rear passengers have one USB port to fight over.

Driver aids

8.0
This fully optioned tester came with Hyundai's full SmartSense suite, which includes, among other things, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with brake assist, and a driver attention warning system. None of the systems were prone to overreacting and could be disabled.

Voice control

8.0
Hyundai's voice control system works with the radio, phone and navigation (for those models so equipped), and you don't need to rigidly follow a syntax to make it work. If you have a smartphone hooked up, the voice button will pass the commands directly to it.
Ad
Build Your 2021 Hyundai TUCSON
140 people are viewing this car
MSRP$23,700 - $32,050
Features
Available in:
Available Colors

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Hyundai Tucson.

5 star reviews: 58%
4 star reviews: 20%
3 star reviews: 14%
2 star reviews: 8%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 36 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • value
  • handling & steering
  • appearance
  • road noise
  • seats
  • lights
  • comfort
  • steering wheel
  • interior
  • maintenance & parts
  • technology
  • dashboard
  • engine
  • transmission
  • fuel efficiency
  • infotainment system
  • doors
  • acceleration
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • visibility
  • cup holders
  • driving experience
  • climate control
  • wheels & tires

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, A Value SUV with a lot of Zip!
Neil Wolkodoff,
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

We have two Tahoes, otherwise would have gone with the Sante Fe. However, this is a great day and commuter vehicle in a compact SUV package. Compared with Mazda, this is almost as zippy and way more reliable with much better warranty. Only real downside is visibility through back window. If it;s just you, remove the read headrests and it is quite a bit better. Steering and handling are very precise, almost a sports car feel, so better than expected in that department.

5 out of 5 stars, A Wonderful Vehicle
Cassius Lester,
SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

Please do not let the title of this review dismay you. What looks like a nice little truck is soooooo much more. The styling is great, the height is great, the ride is smooth, THE CABIN IS VERY QUIET!!!! We hit the highway immediately and came alone side many 18 wheelers and the sound disturbance is minimal at best. The double takes are a lot of fun to see. We have the SEL FWD and could not be more pleased and excited. At this trim you have dual climate control, tinted windows, an 8 inch touch screen, 18 inch alloy wheels, lane assist, front AND rear collision monitoring STANDARD!!!! Hyundai is light years away from the 1990's. This is one fine automobile. You cannot beat the price for the value I guarantee it.

3 out of 5 stars, Swiss Arm Knife
John Hess,
Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

Hyundai makes a quality SUV and they bring to market an indisputable value proposition by offering accessories and services other OEMs do not. It is impossible to find a sub 30k SUV that includes triple beam LED’s, wireless phone charger, 360 degree camera, AWD and other standard features. But this value comes at a cost. Namely sub par customer support at the National level. With Hyundai you get a quality vehicle but when issues persists the best I can say is good luck. Long past my on-going issue, I can say the Vehicle is reliable, comfortable, competent and basically enjoyable to drive. The seats could be a little more comfortable and the vehicle a bit peppier, but overall I’m pleased with it and would recommend.

5 out of 5 stars, Great value for the money!
Bob,
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

This is actually my wife’s car, but I have been behind the wheel a lot while taking road trips. She wasn’t looking for a ton of features, just wanted wanted a comfortable suv with room and decent fuel economy. She also wanted Android Auto, which she uses for Google maps. The vehicle has not disappointed! Her drive to work is 50/50 highway and city....averages 26 mpg on those trips...not bad! I do most of the highway driving when we go out of town....usually gets around 31 mpg on those trips. It rides nice, relatively quiet inside and the steering is weighted just right. The 2.0 engine in base model won’t set your heart on fire, but it does a better job than I expected.....has enough power for most people’s needs. If regularly carry 4 passengers and haul a lot of stuff in cargo area, move to one of the upper trim lines with the 2.5 engine.

Write a review

See all 36 reviews

Features & Specs

SE 4dr SUV features & specs
SE 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$23,200
MPG 23 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower164 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all for sale
SE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
SE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$24,600
MPG 22 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower164 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all for sale
Value 4dr SUV features & specs
Value 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$24,650
MPG 23 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower164 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all for sale
Value 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Value 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$26,050
MPG 22 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower164 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Tucson safety features:

Blind-Spot Detection
Monitors your blind spot for cars and warns you through visual and, if needed, audible alerts.
Automatic Emergency Braking
Scans the road ahead for cars and pedestrians. First alerts you of an issue, then automatically brakes if needed.
Lane Keep Assist
Helps keep you in your lane by applying some steering input when it detects the car is approaching or crossing the line.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover16.2%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Hyundai Tucson vs. the competition

Hyundai Tucson vs. Hyundai Santa Fe

If the Tucson is a bit small for your lifestyle but you like the features and value that Hyundai offers, the larger Santa Fe will be worth a look. The Santa Fe has been redesigned this year and has more interior passenger and cargo space than the Tucson. It's also a nicer vehicle overall. But if you don't need the extra space, you can get a bit more equipment for your money with the Tucson.

Compare Hyundai Tucson & Hyundai Santa Fe features

Hyundai Tucson vs. Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V is one of the standards by which all other crossovers should be judged. It's comfortable, efficient and refined inside. It also has an excellent optional engine. Comparatively, the Tucson can be had for less money with similar levels of equipment but it isn't as entertaining to drive or as fuel-efficient. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda CR-V.

Compare Hyundai Tucson & Honda CR-V features

Hyundai Tucson vs. Nissan Rogue

The Tucson and the Rogue are both good options for a small crossover. The Rogue has a less user-friendly infotainment interface, but its highway ride is very comfortable. Both are similarly spacious, although neither is a class leader in cargo space. The Tucson has a slight advantage when it comes to equipment for the money.

Compare Hyundai Tucson & Nissan Rogue features

Related Tucson Articles

2019 Hyundai Tucson First Look

Keeping Pace

Carlos Lago by Carlos Lago , Senior WriterMarch 28th, 2018

Value is a tenet to five-seat compact SUV shoppers, and one that automakers are eager to satisfy. Debuting at the 2018 New York Auto Show, the 2019 Hyundai Tucson seeks to expand on that trait by offering new standard safety and entertainment features, such as forward collision mitigation and improved phone integration.

The updated 2019 Tucson comes standard with two active safety features that were previously available only on higher trim levels. The forward collision warning system looks ahead for vehicles and pedestrians, and it alerts the driver if an impact is imminent. This system can also apply the brakes automatically to mitigate an impact. The other feature, lane keeping assist, notifies the driver if it detects the vehicle drifting from its lane above 40 mph. Hyundai has added new optional safety and driver assistance technology as well, such as adaptive cruise control, auto high beams and a top-view camera system

Under the hood, the 2019 Tucson retains its base 164-horsepower 2.0-liter engine, which comes standard on the SE and Value trim levels. Jumping up to SEL, Sport or Limited models provides a 2.4-liter four-cylinder, which replaces the turbocharged 1.6-liter engine found in last year's model. With 181 hp, the 2.4-liter is more powerful, but we suspect it will be slightly less fuel-efficient than the outgoing engine. Whatever engine you choose, the Tucson comes with a six-speed automatic and optional all-wheel drive.

Inside, the standard 7-inch entertainment display now sits on top of the redesigned center console, and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay comes standard on the base model. You might not notice the updated seats, rearview mirror or electric parking brake, but shoppers will appreciate new phone-charging options. The SEL gains a USB port for the second row, while the Limited has a Qi wireless charging pad up front.

Exterior updates are subtle, consisting of an updated grille, a "shark fin" antenna, and newly designed headlights, taillights and daytime running lights. Hyundai says the overall look aims to evoke the style of the larger Santa Fe SUV. The Limited now wears chrome trim below its side windows, while available wheels — all restyled — range in size from 17 inches to 19 inches.

Overall, the new Tucson's expanded roster of active safety equipment keeps it competitive with similar five-seat compact SUVs such as the popular Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. The 2019 Hyundai Tucson arrives at dealers this fall.

FAQ

Is the Hyundai Tucson a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Tucson both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.0 out of 10. You probably care about Hyundai Tucson fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Tucson gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg to 26 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Tucson has 31.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Tucson. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Hyundai Tucson?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Hyundai Tucson:

  • Updated styling and feature availability
  • Collision avoidance and lane keeping assist are now standard
  • Turbocharged 1.6-liter engine has been discontinued
  • Part of the third Tucson generation introduced in 2016
Learn more

Is the Hyundai Tucson reliable?

To determine whether the Hyundai Tucson is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Tucson. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Tucson's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Hyundai Tucson a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Hyundai Tucson is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Tucson and gave it a 8.0 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Tucson is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Hyundai Tucson?

The least-expensive 2019 Hyundai Tucson is the 2019 Hyundai Tucson SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,200.

Other versions include:

  • SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $23,200
  • SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $24,600
  • Value 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $24,650
  • Value 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,050
  • SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,600
  • SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,000
  • Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,700
  • Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $29,100
  • Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $32,950
  • Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $28,900
  • Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $31,550
  • Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $30,300
  • Night 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $32,050
  • Night 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $30,650
Learn more

What are the different models of Hyundai Tucson?

If you're interested in the Hyundai Tucson, the next question is, which Tucson model is right for you? Tucson variants include SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Value 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and Value 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A). For a full list of Tucson models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Hyundai Tucson

Some SUVs prioritize practicality over style, while others sacrifice comfort for sportiness. Some have fancy interiors and trendy badges but don't come with all the equipment you want. Some are cool and urban-chic, while others are unashamedly outdoorsy and utilitarian. Among all of them is the 2019 Hyundai Tucson, a crossover that pretty much dips its toe in all those ponds. Though it's not a class leader in any particular area, its just-right size, handsome style and commendable value should make a lot of sense for many SUV shoppers.

Based on a redesign in 2016, the Tucson gets a styling update for 2019, along with some new standard and optional safety equipment. All of it makes the Tucson more appealing than ever. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard, as is the 7-inch touchscreen. Among other changes for 2019, the 1.6-liter turbocharged engine has been eliminated and the trim levels have been shuffled.

As for those trim levels, the Tucson is now available in SE, Value, SEL, Sport, Limited and Ultimate trim levels. One of our favorites is the Value trim level since it lives up to its name with a smart balance of equipment, performance and price. Even the top-level Ultimate offers a serious amount of standard equipment for the price, especially when you put it up against class rivals.

The Tucson also sticks out it in the class with its full array of available accident avoidance technologies. Specifically, pedestrian detection and adaptive cruise control are restricted to the top Limited trim level, but lower levels get a very respectable level of gear too. Even the base SE features forward collision mitigation and lane keeping assist.

The SE and the Value come standard with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (164 hp) and a six-speed automatic transmission. All other trim levels get the upgraded 2.4-liter four-cylinder that's good for 181 hp.

The small crossover segment seems to get a new entrant every month. To sort them all out and find the best one for you, use all the tools here at Edmunds. And then let us help you find the best 2019 Hyundai Tucson.

2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV Overview

The 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV is offered in the following styles: SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Value 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Value 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), Night 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and Night 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Tucson SUV 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Tucson SUV.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Tucson SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including SE, Value, SEL, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV?

2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

The 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,785. The average price paid for a new 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is trending $2,002 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,002 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,783.

The average savings for the 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is 6.5% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

The 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,100. The average price paid for a new 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,569 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,569 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,531.

The average savings for the 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 8 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

The 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,600. The average price paid for a new 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,522 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,522 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,078.

The average savings for the 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 6.2% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUVS are available in my area?

2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV Listings and Inventory

There are currently 10 new 2019 [object Object] Tucson SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,600 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,037 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Tucson SUV available from a dealership near you.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Tucson SUV for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV Tucson SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Hyundai Tucson for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,079.

Find a new Hyundai for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $20,576.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV and all available trim types: SEL, Sport, SE, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials

Related 2019 Hyundai Tucson SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles