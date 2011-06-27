2019 Hyundai Tucson Consumer Reviews

A Value SUV with a lot of Zip! Neil Wolkodoff , 03/26/2019 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 69 of 71 people found this review helpful We have two Tahoes, otherwise would have gone with the Sante Fe. However, this is a great day and commuter vehicle in a compact SUV package. Compared with Mazda, this is almost as zippy and way more reliable with much better warranty. Only real downside is visibility through back window. If it;s just you, remove the read headrests and it is quite a bit better. Steering and handling are very precise, almost a sports car feel, so better than expected in that department. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A Wonderful Vehicle Cassius Lester , 05/13/2019 SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 77 of 80 people found this review helpful Please do not let the title of this review dismay you. What looks like a nice little truck is soooooo much more. The styling is great, the height is great, the ride is smooth, THE CABIN IS VERY QUIET!!!! We hit the highway immediately and came alone side many 18 wheelers and the sound disturbance is minimal at best. The double takes are a lot of fun to see. We have the SEL FWD and could not be more pleased and excited. At this trim you have dual climate control, tinted windows, an 8 inch touch screen, 18 inch alloy wheels, lane assist, front AND rear collision monitoring STANDARD!!!! Hyundai is light years away from the 1990's. This is one fine automobile. You cannot beat the price for the value I guarantee it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Amazing SUV and Great Value Michelle Baker , 06/15/2019 Night 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 58 of 60 people found this review helpful After having a Toyota Highlander for 17 years, I purchased a Hyundai Sonata Limited, which I absolutely loved. I owned it for four years, but due to several spinal fusion surgeries it was getting difficult for me to get in and out of the car, and I also missed the convenience of a SUV. I did my due diligence and read all the reviews, test drove everything from the BMW X1, to the Mazda CX 5, to the Rav 4, to the Infiniti QX 30, but nothing could touch the value and quality of what I got in the Tucson Night Edition. I did not particularly want leather again, but did want features that come with higher end levels, like lumbar support, heated and power seats, power panoramic sunroof, upgraded Infinty stereo, and much more. The Night Edition gave me all those features and more. It handles like a dream, so much more spirited than my car. I love the lane departure feature that keeps you from drifting into the next lane of traffic. The ride is super quiet, the cabin is made of quality materials, and the outside looks great. Honestly you could put a Mercedes badge on it and not know the difference. Most of all, I appreciated all the rebates I received as a loyal Hyundai owner. I am leasing this model, and I know I will be getting another one when this term is over. I definitely urge you to consider this great little package of dynamite! It packs a great punch for a little bit of cash! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Swiss Arm Knife John Hess , 10/13/2019 Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Hyundai makes a quality SUV and they bring to market an indisputable value proposition by offering accessories and services other OEMs do not. It is impossible to find a sub 30k SUV that includes triple beam LED’s, wireless phone charger, 360 degree camera, AWD and other standard features. But this value comes at a cost. Namely sub par customer support at the National level. With Hyundai you get a quality vehicle but when issues persists the best I can say is good luck. Long past my on-going issue, I can say the Vehicle is reliable, comfortable, competent and basically enjoyable to drive. The seats could be a little more comfortable and the vehicle a bit peppier, but overall I’m pleased with it and would recommend. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse