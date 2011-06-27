Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Tucson SUV
SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,299*
Total Cash Price
$18,980
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,905*
Total Cash Price
$19,360
Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$41,510*
Total Cash Price
$26,003
SEL Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,722*
Total Cash Price
$26,762
Value 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$41,813*
Total Cash Price
$26,192
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$31,511*
Total Cash Price
$19,739
Value 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$43,934*
Total Cash Price
$27,521
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,299*
Total Cash Price
$18,980
SEL Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,238*
Total Cash Price
$21,447
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,571*
Total Cash Price
$23,535
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,056*
Total Cash Price
$22,586
Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,995*
Total Cash Price
$25,054
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Tucson SUV SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$671
|$691
|$712
|$733
|$755
|$3,562
|Maintenance
|$604
|$490
|$1,528
|$956
|$1,228
|$4,806
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$617
|$316
|$387
|$1,320
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,034
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,198
|Financing
|$1,021
|$821
|$607
|$380
|$138
|$2,967
|Depreciation
|$4,289
|$1,685
|$1,483
|$1,314
|$1,180
|$9,951
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,842
|$4,988
|$6,286
|$5,077
|$5,106
|$30,299
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Tucson SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$684
|$705
|$726
|$748
|$770
|$3,633
|Maintenance
|$616
|$500
|$1,559
|$975
|$1,253
|$4,902
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$629
|$322
|$395
|$1,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,055
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,222
|Financing
|$1,041
|$837
|$619
|$388
|$141
|$3,026
|Depreciation
|$4,375
|$1,719
|$1,513
|$1,340
|$1,204
|$10,150
|Fuel
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$6,625
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,019
|$5,088
|$6,412
|$5,179
|$5,208
|$30,905
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Tucson SUV Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$919
|$947
|$975
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$4,880
|Maintenance
|$827
|$671
|$2,093
|$1,310
|$1,682
|$6,584
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$845
|$433
|$530
|$1,808
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,417
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,641
|Financing
|$1,399
|$1,125
|$832
|$521
|$189
|$4,065
|Depreciation
|$5,876
|$2,308
|$2,032
|$1,800
|$1,617
|$13,633
|Fuel
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$1,832
|$1,886
|$8,898
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,114
|$6,834
|$8,612
|$6,955
|$6,995
|$41,510
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Tucson SUV SEL Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$946
|$974
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$5,022
|Maintenance
|$852
|$691
|$2,154
|$1,348
|$1,731
|$6,776
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$870
|$446
|$546
|$1,861
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,458
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,689
|Financing
|$1,440
|$1,158
|$856
|$536
|$195
|$4,183
|Depreciation
|$6,047
|$2,376
|$2,091
|$1,853
|$1,664
|$14,031
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,467
|$7,033
|$8,863
|$7,159
|$7,199
|$42,722
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Tucson SUV Value 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$926
|$954
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$4,916
|Maintenance
|$834
|$676
|$2,109
|$1,319
|$1,695
|$6,632
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$851
|$436
|$534
|$1,822
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,427
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,653
|Financing
|$1,409
|$1,133
|$838
|$524
|$190
|$4,094
|Depreciation
|$5,919
|$2,325
|$2,047
|$1,813
|$1,628
|$13,732
|Fuel
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,791
|$1,845
|$1,900
|$8,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,202
|$6,883
|$8,675
|$7,006
|$7,046
|$41,813
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Tucson SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$698
|$719
|$740
|$762
|$785
|$3,704
|Maintenance
|$628
|$510
|$1,589
|$994
|$1,277
|$4,998
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$642
|$329
|$402
|$1,373
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,075
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,246
|Financing
|$1,062
|$854
|$631
|$395
|$144
|$3,086
|Depreciation
|$4,461
|$1,752
|$1,542
|$1,367
|$1,227
|$10,349
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,196
|$5,188
|$6,537
|$5,280
|$5,310
|$31,511
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Tucson SUV Value 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$5,165
|Maintenance
|$876
|$711
|$2,216
|$1,386
|$1,781
|$6,969
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$895
|$458
|$561
|$1,914
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,499
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,737
|Financing
|$1,480
|$1,190
|$880
|$551
|$200
|$4,302
|Depreciation
|$6,219
|$2,443
|$2,150
|$1,905
|$1,711
|$14,429
|Fuel
|$1,773
|$1,827
|$1,882
|$1,939
|$1,997
|$9,418
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,821
|$7,233
|$9,115
|$7,362
|$7,404
|$43,934
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Tucson SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$671
|$691
|$712
|$733
|$755
|$3,562
|Maintenance
|$604
|$490
|$1,528
|$956
|$1,228
|$4,806
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$617
|$316
|$387
|$1,320
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,034
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,198
|Financing
|$1,021
|$821
|$607
|$380
|$138
|$2,967
|Depreciation
|$4,289
|$1,685
|$1,483
|$1,314
|$1,180
|$9,951
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,842
|$4,988
|$6,286
|$5,077
|$5,106
|$30,299
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Tucson SUV SEL Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$781
|$805
|$828
|$853
|$4,025
|Maintenance
|$683
|$554
|$1,727
|$1,080
|$1,388
|$5,431
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$697
|$357
|$437
|$1,492
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,168
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,354
|Financing
|$1,154
|$928
|$686
|$429
|$156
|$3,353
|Depreciation
|$4,847
|$1,904
|$1,676
|$1,485
|$1,333
|$11,245
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$1,511
|$1,556
|$7,339
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,991
|$5,636
|$7,103
|$5,737
|$5,770
|$34,238
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Tucson SUV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$832
|$857
|$883
|$909
|$936
|$4,417
|Maintenance
|$749
|$608
|$1,895
|$1,185
|$1,523
|$5,959
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$765
|$392
|$480
|$1,637
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,282
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,486
|Financing
|$1,266
|$1,018
|$753
|$471
|$171
|$3,679
|Depreciation
|$5,318
|$2,089
|$1,839
|$1,629
|$1,463
|$12,339
|Fuel
|$1,517
|$1,562
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,707
|$8,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,964
|$6,185
|$7,795
|$6,295
|$6,331
|$37,571
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Tucson SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$798
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$898
|$4,239
|Maintenance
|$719
|$583
|$1,818
|$1,138
|$1,461
|$5,719
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$734
|$376
|$461
|$1,571
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,230
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,426
|Financing
|$1,215
|$977
|$722
|$452
|$164
|$3,531
|Depreciation
|$5,104
|$2,005
|$1,765
|$1,564
|$1,404
|$11,842
|Fuel
|$1,455
|$1,499
|$1,545
|$1,591
|$1,639
|$7,729
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,522
|$5,936
|$7,480
|$6,042
|$6,076
|$36,056
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Tucson SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$886
|$912
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$4,702
|Maintenance
|$797
|$647
|$2,017
|$1,262
|$1,621
|$6,344
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$814
|$417
|$511
|$1,742
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,365
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,581
|Financing
|$1,348
|$1,084
|$801
|$502
|$182
|$3,916
|Depreciation
|$5,661
|$2,224
|$1,958
|$1,734
|$1,558
|$13,135
|Fuel
|$1,614
|$1,663
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$8,573
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,671
|$6,584
|$8,298
|$6,702
|$6,740
|$39,995
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Tucson
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Hyundai Tucson in Virginia is:not available
