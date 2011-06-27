Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Tucson SUV
Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,418*
Total Cash Price
$12,047
GLS 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,826*
Total Cash Price
$16,181
SE PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,901*
Total Cash Price
$16,654
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,094*
Total Cash Price
$16,299
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,955*
Total Cash Price
$12,283
GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,976*
Total Cash Price
$17,126
SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,880*
Total Cash Price
$11,811
Walking Dead Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,880*
Total Cash Price
$11,811
Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,374*
Total Cash Price
$13,346
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Tucson SUV Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$675
|$696
|$716
|$737
|$760
|$3,584
|Maintenance
|$656
|$495
|$1,607
|$482
|$1,544
|$4,784
|Repairs
|$302
|$368
|$449
|$556
|$470
|$2,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$675
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$843
|Financing
|$648
|$521
|$386
|$242
|$87
|$1,883
|Depreciation
|$2,901
|$1,221
|$1,074
|$953
|$855
|$7,003
|Fuel
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$7,176
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,208
|$4,735
|$5,707
|$4,489
|$5,279
|$27,418
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Tucson SUV GLS 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$907
|$934
|$962
|$991
|$1,021
|$4,814
|Maintenance
|$881
|$664
|$2,158
|$648
|$2,074
|$6,425
|Repairs
|$406
|$495
|$603
|$747
|$632
|$2,881
|Taxes & Fees
|$907
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,132
|Financing
|$870
|$700
|$518
|$325
|$116
|$2,529
|Depreciation
|$3,896
|$1,640
|$1,443
|$1,280
|$1,148
|$9,406
|Fuel
|$1,815
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$9,638
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,682
|$6,360
|$7,665
|$6,029
|$7,090
|$36,826
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Tucson SUV SE PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$933
|$962
|$990
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$4,955
|Maintenance
|$907
|$684
|$2,221
|$667
|$2,135
|$6,613
|Repairs
|$417
|$509
|$620
|$768
|$650
|$2,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$933
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,165
|Financing
|$895
|$721
|$533
|$334
|$120
|$2,603
|Depreciation
|$4,010
|$1,688
|$1,485
|$1,317
|$1,182
|$9,681
|Fuel
|$1,868
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,102
|$9,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,964
|$6,545
|$7,889
|$6,205
|$7,297
|$37,901
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Tucson SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$914
|$941
|$969
|$998
|$1,028
|$4,849
|Maintenance
|$887
|$669
|$2,174
|$653
|$2,089
|$6,472
|Repairs
|$408
|$498
|$607
|$752
|$636
|$2,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$914
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,140
|Financing
|$876
|$705
|$522
|$327
|$117
|$2,547
|Depreciation
|$3,925
|$1,652
|$1,453
|$1,289
|$1,156
|$9,475
|Fuel
|$1,828
|$1,884
|$1,940
|$1,998
|$2,058
|$9,708
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,752
|$6,406
|$7,721
|$6,073
|$7,141
|$37,094
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Tucson SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$688
|$709
|$730
|$752
|$775
|$3,655
|Maintenance
|$669
|$504
|$1,638
|$492
|$1,575
|$4,878
|Repairs
|$308
|$375
|$458
|$567
|$479
|$2,187
|Taxes & Fees
|$688
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$859
|Financing
|$660
|$531
|$393
|$246
|$88
|$1,920
|Depreciation
|$2,958
|$1,245
|$1,095
|$971
|$872
|$7,141
|Fuel
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$1,462
|$1,506
|$1,551
|$7,316
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,350
|$4,828
|$5,819
|$4,577
|$5,382
|$27,955
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Tucson SUV GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$960
|$989
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$5,095
|Maintenance
|$932
|$703
|$2,284
|$686
|$2,195
|$6,801
|Repairs
|$429
|$523
|$638
|$790
|$668
|$3,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$960
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,198
|Financing
|$921
|$741
|$548
|$344
|$123
|$2,677
|Depreciation
|$4,124
|$1,736
|$1,527
|$1,354
|$1,215
|$9,956
|Fuel
|$1,921
|$1,979
|$2,039
|$2,100
|$2,162
|$10,201
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,247
|$6,731
|$8,113
|$6,381
|$7,504
|$38,976
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Tucson SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$662
|$682
|$702
|$723
|$745
|$3,514
|Maintenance
|$643
|$485
|$1,575
|$473
|$1,514
|$4,690
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$662
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$826
|Financing
|$635
|$511
|$378
|$237
|$85
|$1,846
|Depreciation
|$2,844
|$1,197
|$1,053
|$934
|$838
|$6,866
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,067
|$4,642
|$5,595
|$4,401
|$5,175
|$26,880
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Tucson SUV Walking Dead Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$662
|$682
|$702
|$723
|$745
|$3,514
|Maintenance
|$643
|$485
|$1,575
|$473
|$1,514
|$4,690
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$662
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$826
|Financing
|$635
|$511
|$378
|$237
|$85
|$1,846
|Depreciation
|$2,844
|$1,197
|$1,053
|$934
|$838
|$6,866
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,067
|$4,642
|$5,595
|$4,401
|$5,175
|$26,880
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Tucson SUV Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$748
|$771
|$793
|$817
|$842
|$3,971
|Maintenance
|$727
|$548
|$1,780
|$534
|$1,711
|$5,300
|Repairs
|$334
|$408
|$497
|$616
|$521
|$2,376
|Taxes & Fees
|$748
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$933
|Financing
|$718
|$577
|$427
|$268
|$96
|$2,086
|Depreciation
|$3,214
|$1,353
|$1,190
|$1,055
|$947
|$7,759
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,950
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,986
|$5,245
|$6,322
|$4,973
|$5,848
|$30,374
Learn about the 2014 Tucson
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Hyundai Tucson in Virginia is:not available
