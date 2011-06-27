  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Tucson
  4. Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson
  5. Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Tucson
5(75%)4(15%)3(9%)2(1%)1(0%)
4.6
101 reviews
Write a review
See all Tucsons for sale
List Price Range
$7,995 - $8,500
Used Tucson for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...21

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A mixed bag

dagrabe1, 01/06/2011
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

We've been driving this vehicle now for 9 months. My wife loves it (it is primarily her car) but I'm not so sure. What I like: An incredibly short turning radius. The look of the vehicle, both inside and out. All of the extras at a reasonable price (heated leather seats, bluetooth, etc). What I don't like: The ride is really rough, much rougher than my Nissan Maxima or even my beat up old pickup. You will feel every bump on the road. Most annoying: The gas mileage we've been getting isn't even close to the EPA rating. Low teens in town, low 20's on the highway. I don't drive like a maniac (anymore). If I pushed it hard I'd hate to think how bad the mpg would be...

Report Abuse

If it were quieter it would be perfect.

Rehabber, 10/13/2010
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Purchased 6 months ago and now have 5000 miles combined Hwy/City. The engine/trans combination of this vehicle makes it feel like a 6 cyl. Just a lot of fun to drive. Mileage has been 20 city/27 Hgwy which I can live with coming from an '04 Trailblazer. The only downside of the vehicle is the highway road noise on concrete. I had to put a 4" foam pad under the spare tire to absorb some of the noise and stuff polyfill into the rear wheel well covers. The tires are also part of the problem. An upgrade to the Michelin Primacy MVX4, which are rated far better for road noise would be an improvement.

Report Abuse

Great...As Long As You Don't Drive

jvanrees, 03/15/2011
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Hyundai really packs a lot of features for the price, unfortunately they are not packed very well. I get a new rattle every day I drive this car. The dash, door panels, tailgate among other places I have yet to locate. The dealer is unhelpful in fixing all the creaks. In addition, the ride is very, very, firm. On the plus side, I find the seats comfortable and their is plenty of space for our three person family. I bought the Tucson to replace a 2001 VW Passat and sorely miss that car.

Report Abuse

Misrepresentation of gas mileage

JRSPARROW, 08/22/2010
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

I get an average of 18.6 mpg. When I brought it back to the dealer they drove it 60 miles under ideal conditions and the best they could get was 23 mpg Cruise control on the hwy. They then told me that's what I should expect even though the sticker advertises 24 city and 31 hwy.

Report Abuse

Great value for price.

Greg, 04/22/2018
GLS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is the second Hyundai that I have had. My first was a Sonata, which was a fantastic car that gave me no problems. Like in all vehicles, keep on top of the regular maintenance and it should work just fine for you. I thoroughly enjoy the Tucson. It comes standard with Bluetooth so you can listen to your music off your phone/device and make and receive calls without being distracted since the controls are on the steering wheel. I was able to haul 20 cases(128 boxes) of strawberries recently in one trip, which was surprising. It handles like I would expect a SUV in it’s class to handle. Plenty of room for two car seats in the back for the kids, or adults. Get’s decent MPG for a SUV, but I am mostly a highway driver, so I usually get the top MPG when I drive. Comfortable seats hug you. Interior is very nicely laid out. I expect this car to last a very long time, as my other Hyundai did.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...21
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Tucsons for sale

Related Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles