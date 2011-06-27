Used 2010 Hyundai Tucson SUV Consumer Reviews

A mixed bag dagrabe1 , 01/06/2011 15 of 16 people found this review helpful We've been driving this vehicle now for 9 months. My wife loves it (it is primarily her car) but I'm not so sure. What I like: An incredibly short turning radius. The look of the vehicle, both inside and out. All of the extras at a reasonable price (heated leather seats, bluetooth, etc). What I don't like: The ride is really rough, much rougher than my Nissan Maxima or even my beat up old pickup. You will feel every bump on the road. Most annoying: The gas mileage we've been getting isn't even close to the EPA rating. Low teens in town, low 20's on the highway. I don't drive like a maniac (anymore). If I pushed it hard I'd hate to think how bad the mpg would be... Report Abuse

If it were quieter it would be perfect. Rehabber , 10/13/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Purchased 6 months ago and now have 5000 miles combined Hwy/City. The engine/trans combination of this vehicle makes it feel like a 6 cyl. Just a lot of fun to drive. Mileage has been 20 city/27 Hgwy which I can live with coming from an '04 Trailblazer. The only downside of the vehicle is the highway road noise on concrete. I had to put a 4" foam pad under the spare tire to absorb some of the noise and stuff polyfill into the rear wheel well covers. The tires are also part of the problem. An upgrade to the Michelin Primacy MVX4, which are rated far better for road noise would be an improvement. Report Abuse

Great...As Long As You Don't Drive jvanrees , 03/15/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Hyundai really packs a lot of features for the price, unfortunately they are not packed very well. I get a new rattle every day I drive this car. The dash, door panels, tailgate among other places I have yet to locate. The dealer is unhelpful in fixing all the creaks. In addition, the ride is very, very, firm. On the plus side, I find the seats comfortable and their is plenty of space for our three person family. I bought the Tucson to replace a 2001 VW Passat and sorely miss that car. Report Abuse

Misrepresentation of gas mileage JRSPARROW , 08/22/2010 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I get an average of 18.6 mpg. When I brought it back to the dealer they drove it 60 miles under ideal conditions and the best they could get was 23 mpg Cruise control on the hwy. They then told me that's what I should expect even though the sticker advertises 24 city and 31 hwy. Report Abuse