Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson SUV Consumer Reviews
One of the most under rated small SUV's
Super reliable, easy to live with, easy to drive and park, carries 5 people with ease, comfortable on long trips and tons of utility and space. Not the pretties SUV ever built but definitely one of the best.
hmmmmm, jury is still out.
So far, I like the general conservative styling of the vehicle. I have the black interior which gets rid of a lot of the tackiness and cheap feel. Audio is great. Handling is brilliant for a car in its' class. A few blind spots, but otherwise vision is good. Space is well used in car, although question to the depth of the dashboard, could be smaller so that the interior is forward with larger boot. Fuel economy and engine performance is rubbish. Thus far have got no where near what the dealer claimed, transmission is horrible, it needs 5 gears with better ratios, and it loves a drink. You watch the fuel gauge more than the road. Don't get this if you want an economical car.
Best bang for the buck
Purchased this SUV after having a 4 cyl 5 speed Sante Fe for 4 years & was quite happy with both service & reliability with Hyundai vehicles. Was looking for something comparable & found the 4 cyl 5 speed Tucson surprisingly similar to drive. Handles very well in the city with great gas mileage. Having purchased a front-wheel drive, a good set of snow tires handled winter driving in the snow well. The highway driving is very good but the engine works harder on hills with 4 passengers and a full load, which is to be expected. Interior noise is surprisingly quiet for a hard working engine as well as very smooth handling. Recommend this vehicle with anyone with kids.Trunk space is a minimum
Great buy!
I bought my Hyndai Tucson in late '08 at a decent "end of model year" discount. This is by far the smallest, and only front wheel drive suv I have ever owned but it has proven it self very capable. I have taken it from Washington, to Utah, to Alaska, all the way up to Inuvik,NWT (look it up on a google) and then all the way to New York. It does amazingly well on snow (with some good snow tires)and even handles mud and dirt roads with ease. All around I'm sure glad I bought a Tucson!
Not my favorite...
So I've had this for a while and figured I'd write a review because there are alot of used Hyundai tucsons on the market everywhere I look. Rather save someone the trouble. The ride itself is smooth in my opinion. The seats are comfortable (I have cloth interior so it could be a diff experience for others with leather). Heating and cooling is solid, the fans are a bit loud at maximum power though. Highway noise with the windows down is no joke. I have to keep my drivers side window up because the wind whistles are brutal. The radio is mediocre, it's pretty basic...if you want bass you'll have to install something else. No aux cord by the way. Blind spots are a bit dodgy, I never had this issue with other vehicles. This is not a race car, if you drive with a need for speed, dont bother passing up others, its unsafe to do so with this suv. Fuel economy is horrible, I see about 16mpg on a good day... I live at the gas station. Havent had any engine issues or expensive repairs yet. Issues with the door locks at times, passenger is outside tugging but the door wont open...weird. Would I reccomend? No. Strictly based on the gas mileage and acceleration issues.
