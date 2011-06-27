Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson SUV Consumer Reviews

PJ Day , 10/06/2015 LX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A)

28 of 28 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2005 Tucson in June 2006 from CARMAX and paid about $16,000 with about 21,000 miles on it. I bought it for the cargo space. I was a bit concerned about a 4 cyl since my husband and I live in the mountains of North Georgia with some serious roads and hills. However, our concerns have never been realized in that this car can hold its own against many other more expensive cars. It takes to the snow with the front wheel drive like no rear wheel drive car can. I did buy chains but only use them when it's really heavy wet snow. Otherwise this car just goes and goes. The mileage is not the greatest and that really is the only flaw. This car now has 78.984 miles on it and has only had regular 3,000 mile oil changes. I have never even had to replace any kind of light bulb ! The back seats stay down most of the time to maximize cargo space. I used it as my pick up truck until my recently purchased Chevy 04 Silverado became my official pick up truck. The cargo space behind the rear seats when up, is poor but then I never have the seats up anyway. The dash board plastics have held up unbelievably well and none of the print to name the items has worn off...not even on the electric windows. The ESC performs beautifully and was a standard installation long before other car makers even offered it ! Tucson was ahead of its time. The seats have worn well although I put seat covers on just after I bought the car. The fact that the back window opens independently of the bottom portion is the envy of neighbors who have SUVs without this option. I can just open the window, reach in the back and pull something out without having to open the whole back door. My Tucson may not be worth much in resale but given how well its performed to date, there is no way I would sell it ! I read about all the recalls on new cars and just smile. No recalls on my Tucson. I just love it !!!