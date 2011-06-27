Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson SUV Consumer Reviews
60,000 miles and now my engine just shuts off
I love my Tucson, and I have not had any issues until I brought it in back in August for its 60,000 mile warranty check up, and Now randomly my engine just shuts off while driving, this is scary. I have read up on many forrums that this is a problem that occurs in the 2005 Tucson. Shouldn't there be a recall???? This is dangerous!
Best car I've ever owned !
I bought my 2005 Tucson in June 2006 from CARMAX and paid about $16,000 with about 21,000 miles on it. I bought it for the cargo space. I was a bit concerned about a 4 cyl since my husband and I live in the mountains of North Georgia with some serious roads and hills. However, our concerns have never been realized in that this car can hold its own against many other more expensive cars. It takes to the snow with the front wheel drive like no rear wheel drive car can. I did buy chains but only use them when it's really heavy wet snow. Otherwise this car just goes and goes. The mileage is not the greatest and that really is the only flaw. This car now has 78.984 miles on it and has only had regular 3,000 mile oil changes. I have never even had to replace any kind of light bulb ! The back seats stay down most of the time to maximize cargo space. I used it as my pick up truck until my recently purchased Chevy 04 Silverado became my official pick up truck. The cargo space behind the rear seats when up, is poor but then I never have the seats up anyway. The dash board plastics have held up unbelievably well and none of the print to name the items has worn off...not even on the electric windows. The ESC performs beautifully and was a standard installation long before other car makers even offered it ! Tucson was ahead of its time. The seats have worn well although I put seat covers on just after I bought the car. The fact that the back window opens independently of the bottom portion is the envy of neighbors who have SUVs without this option. I can just open the window, reach in the back and pull something out without having to open the whole back door. My Tucson may not be worth much in resale but given how well its performed to date, there is no way I would sell it ! I read about all the recalls on new cars and just smile. No recalls on my Tucson. I just love it !!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
6 Year Review
Since the last 5 year review, have solved a few issues. #1) Removing the interior dome lights have solved the battery going dead problem. Maybe its related to the automatic lamp dimmer circuit which activates when you close the door. #2) The trans-axle has not leaked again, and is working fine since repaired a year ago. #3) The door remotes are still intermittent, but I can live with that. #4) Replaced the tires with Kumho tires, and must say they ride nice. #5) I have confidence once again in the vehicle, and now feel the Purchase was worth it.
I'm going to miss you.
Durable, reliable and fun. First car I ever had and I loved it. I put that thing down ATV trails and logging routes and it took it like a champ. Quick pick-up, quiet, and very sound-proof. Surprising room when seats folded down. It lacked superior gas milage, but averaging at about 20 mpg, it wasn't too bad. Also wasn't impressed when the back window fell off into my hands after the hinges somehow corroded. Rusting was a problem inside back door. I installed an after market sound system (dash stereo, all 4 speakers and a subwoofer). Stereo installation was a pain in the you know what, but the speakers and sub wired with incredible ease. Got me where I needed to go and had fun doing it.
10 Year Review
LX 2.7L V6 4WD. I have 63K miles on the vehicle as of today. Just replaced the rear brake pads. Change the oil once per year. Vehicle is still running fine with no problems. I still enjoy driving it. This was a good value for the money. During the 10 years, there were only 3 main issues. The trans-axle leaking oil, The battery going dead randomly, and the intermittent door locks is ongoing.
Sponsored cars related to the Tucson
Related Used 2005 Hyundai Tucson SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner