Used 2007 Hyundai Tiburon Hatchback Consumer Reviews

My 2007 Hyundai Tiburon GT Limited Nick E. , 04/09/2016 GT Limited 2dr Hatchback (2.7L 6cyl 4A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I bought my Tiburon with 73,500 miles on it with an after market exhaust. Today it has around 133000 miles on it and just installed a K&N cold air intake. I drive it around town and mostly on the highway between school and my home town. Topped it on the highway around 150 mph. 0-60 is roughly 8s. Good: The sound of the engine when accelerating. Looks. Many options for customization. Car isn't heavy. still attracts attention. Bad: Paint has started to peal. replaced the Gt wing with a color matched Se wing, and repainted the side mirrors. lately noticed little spots on the right side, but at this moment can not be seen unless looking for it. Sunroof is having faults opening and closing. Not enough acceleration. Fuel consumption could be better. I'm 6'6" tall, the seats are reclined back and moved in the most aft position. Lumbar is just about useless, causing my back to hurt on long drives. Really wish it was a manual. My advice for new owners: Value of the car will drop sharply. Great car for high school and college students. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Definitly worth the money truckinnines , 01/22/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I've owned the car for over 7 months now and barely have a complaint about it. Fuel economy is great for the V6 power. I get 26 mpg city and almost 30 highway. 6 speed is tons of fun, zippy but could use more power. Interior is very sexy(2 tone leather) and i can't get enough compliments about it. It definitely needs a remote truck release but that's just about it. You would not be disappointed going with this car, I will own this until the tires fall off.

Tampa Tib Tampa Tib , 12/24/2008 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I have owned my 07 Tiburon for over a year and I have not had a single problem with it in any way. This car is compact, and fun to drive. People will turn their head when they see you drive by. I have had compliments from other drivers while at the red light. The exterior gives a very sporty and pricey look. The interior is very sharp and modern looking. The vehicle is built very strong which is noticeable when you get in and close the door. Friends will want a ride with you all of the time. My friend say in the drivers seat, turned on the car and said "wow". The engine sounds great for a 4 cyl. and acceleration is impressive. I recommend this car mostly for reliability and looks.

pretty good car JoeDon , 11/10/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this car because it was the first "Nice car" I could get. I had driven beaters until this car. It handles pretty well, I live in the country and I've only lost traction once on a turn. Power is pretty good, but for the size of the engine it should have much more power. I love the looks of the car inside and out, styling is great. One aggravating thing is the 4 gear auto transmission, whenever driven on the highway it could much better if it had a 5th gear, and probably much better mpg. Bad choice of only 4 gears. Recently hit a deer at 55 mph and car held up well, only had to replace a headlight and the hood. All in all, a decent buy for a cheaper sporty car. Mpg on highway is great