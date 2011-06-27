Used 2005 Hyundai Tiburon Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Only 4 years old and rusting
This was my first new car and I've completely loved driving it. It's fast, gotten me out of scary highway situations more than once and it's never, ever given me mechanical problems. I've kept up all maintenance diligently as I didn't want to void any of the warranties. The low profile tires are a bit pricey to replace but other than that, upkeep hasn't been bad. The car sits low and that helps increase chances of a cracked windshield, which I've replaced once. But after having the car for only 4 years, it is rusting in 3 places. Hyundai's warranty won't fix it as the 3 year paint warranty expired and the rust hasn't "perforated" the metal completely. Sadly, I will be replacing it :(
Smooth ride for smooth roads
I really loved this car when I purchased it in Fl. It had a great exterior and the sound system really pumped! I never had mechanical trouble or any trouble for that matter until I came to DC. The numerous pot-holes took a SERIOUS toll on the high performance tires. In the course of 2 years I blew 4 tires, and replaced more then 10. It was fun to drive but only on smooth streets, you can feel EVERY SINGLE NOOK&CRANNY in the street! Buyer beware if you live somewhere with jacked up roads!
Awesome car!!
I love this car! I bought my Tiburon new in 2005 and have never had a problem with it. It is Super fun to drive and speeds up really nice. Very smooth acceleration and great gas mileage. Interior design is incredible as well as exterior. This car comes equipped with tons of features and is definately worth the money. Trunk space is enormous for such a small car. My massage table fits in there perfectly. Only problem is if you have someone who is 6' in your back seat. haha.. not too comfortable. But otherwise the car is very comfortable and a great ride!
Sweet Ride
What first attracted me to the car was its looks.This thing looks like a mini Ferrari 356. It's hard to believe it was designed in Korea, and not Italy or southern California. I rolled off the lot - tax, tags and title for $20,300. Not bad for a car with every bell and whistle you can think of!
Amazing, Great drivers car
Fun to drive, even with a 2.0 4 cylinder it has quite a bit of power compared to some other 4 cylinders. gets going quick, and looks great. when im stopped at a red light i can see people driving by in mustangs and camaros looking at it. a little hard on pot holes, but on smooth road its like a dream.
