2014 Ford Transit Connect Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2014 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,367$10,781$13,039
Clean$8,119$10,460$12,614
Average$7,622$9,817$11,765
Rough$7,126$9,175$10,916
Estimated values
2014 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,572$9,802$11,885
Clean$7,347$9,510$11,498
Average$6,898$8,925$10,724
Rough$6,449$8,341$9,950
Estimated values
2014 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,795$10,159$12,366
Clean$7,564$9,856$11,963
Average$7,102$9,250$11,158
Rough$6,639$8,645$10,352
Estimated values
2014 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,007$10,364$12,565
Clean$7,770$10,055$12,156
Average$7,295$9,437$11,338
Rough$6,820$8,820$10,520
Estimated values
2014 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,010$9,090$11,034
Clean$6,802$8,819$10,674
Average$6,386$8,277$9,956
Rough$5,971$7,735$9,237
Estimated values
2014 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,285$11,784$14,126
Clean$9,009$11,432$13,666
Average$8,458$10,730$12,746
Rough$7,908$10,028$11,826
Estimated values
2014 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,576$9,877$12,027
Clean$7,351$9,583$11,636
Average$6,902$8,994$10,852
Rough$6,452$8,406$10,069
Estimated values
2014 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/ Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,429$9,647$11,719
Clean$7,208$9,360$11,338
Average$6,768$8,785$10,574
Rough$6,327$8,210$9,811
Estimated values
2014 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,728$9,941$12,013
Clean$7,498$9,645$11,621
Average$7,040$9,053$10,839
Rough$6,582$8,460$10,057
Estimated values
2014 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,942$10,271$12,446
Clean$7,707$9,965$12,041
Average$7,236$9,353$11,230
Rough$6,764$8,741$10,420
Estimated values
2014 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,827$10,063$12,156
Clean$7,594$9,763$11,760
Average$7,130$9,164$10,969
Rough$6,666$8,564$10,177
Estimated values
2014 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,120$10,469$12,665
Clean$7,879$10,157$12,253
Average$7,397$9,533$11,428
Rough$6,915$8,909$10,603
Estimated values
2014 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,659$10,095$12,366
Clean$7,432$9,794$11,963
Average$6,977$9,192$11,158
Rough$6,523$8,591$10,352
Estimated values
2014 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,602$9,958$12,156
Clean$7,377$9,662$11,760
Average$6,926$9,068$10,969
Rough$6,475$8,475$10,177
Estimated values
2014 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,435$9,727$11,867
Clean$7,214$9,437$11,480
Average$6,773$8,857$10,707
Rough$6,332$8,277$9,934
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Ford Transit Connect on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ford Transit Connect with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,214 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,437 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Transit Connect is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ford Transit Connect with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,214 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,437 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Ford Transit Connect, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ford Transit Connect with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,214 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,437 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Ford Transit Connect. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Ford Transit Connect and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Ford Transit Connect ranges from $6,332 to $11,867, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Ford Transit Connect is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.