Estimated values
2014 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,367
|$10,781
|$13,039
|Clean
|$8,119
|$10,460
|$12,614
|Average
|$7,622
|$9,817
|$11,765
|Rough
|$7,126
|$9,175
|$10,916
Estimated values
2014 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,572
|$9,802
|$11,885
|Clean
|$7,347
|$9,510
|$11,498
|Average
|$6,898
|$8,925
|$10,724
|Rough
|$6,449
|$8,341
|$9,950
Estimated values
2014 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,795
|$10,159
|$12,366
|Clean
|$7,564
|$9,856
|$11,963
|Average
|$7,102
|$9,250
|$11,158
|Rough
|$6,639
|$8,645
|$10,352
Estimated values
2014 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,007
|$10,364
|$12,565
|Clean
|$7,770
|$10,055
|$12,156
|Average
|$7,295
|$9,437
|$11,338
|Rough
|$6,820
|$8,820
|$10,520
Estimated values
2014 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,010
|$9,090
|$11,034
|Clean
|$6,802
|$8,819
|$10,674
|Average
|$6,386
|$8,277
|$9,956
|Rough
|$5,971
|$7,735
|$9,237
Estimated values
2014 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,285
|$11,784
|$14,126
|Clean
|$9,009
|$11,432
|$13,666
|Average
|$8,458
|$10,730
|$12,746
|Rough
|$7,908
|$10,028
|$11,826
Estimated values
2014 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,576
|$9,877
|$12,027
|Clean
|$7,351
|$9,583
|$11,636
|Average
|$6,902
|$8,994
|$10,852
|Rough
|$6,452
|$8,406
|$10,069
Estimated values
2014 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/ Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,429
|$9,647
|$11,719
|Clean
|$7,208
|$9,360
|$11,338
|Average
|$6,768
|$8,785
|$10,574
|Rough
|$6,327
|$8,210
|$9,811
Estimated values
2014 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,728
|$9,941
|$12,013
|Clean
|$7,498
|$9,645
|$11,621
|Average
|$7,040
|$9,053
|$10,839
|Rough
|$6,582
|$8,460
|$10,057
Estimated values
2014 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,942
|$10,271
|$12,446
|Clean
|$7,707
|$9,965
|$12,041
|Average
|$7,236
|$9,353
|$11,230
|Rough
|$6,764
|$8,741
|$10,420
Estimated values
2014 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,827
|$10,063
|$12,156
|Clean
|$7,594
|$9,763
|$11,760
|Average
|$7,130
|$9,164
|$10,969
|Rough
|$6,666
|$8,564
|$10,177
Estimated values
2014 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,120
|$10,469
|$12,665
|Clean
|$7,879
|$10,157
|$12,253
|Average
|$7,397
|$9,533
|$11,428
|Rough
|$6,915
|$8,909
|$10,603
Estimated values
2014 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,659
|$10,095
|$12,366
|Clean
|$7,432
|$9,794
|$11,963
|Average
|$6,977
|$9,192
|$11,158
|Rough
|$6,523
|$8,591
|$10,352
Estimated values
2014 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,602
|$9,958
|$12,156
|Clean
|$7,377
|$9,662
|$11,760
|Average
|$6,926
|$9,068
|$10,969
|Rough
|$6,475
|$8,475
|$10,177
Estimated values
2014 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,435
|$9,727
|$11,867
|Clean
|$7,214
|$9,437
|$11,480
|Average
|$6,773
|$8,857
|$10,707
|Rough
|$6,332
|$8,277
|$9,934