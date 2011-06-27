Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Sedan Consumer Reviews

Tall Guy in a Hyundai Geoff Alderson , 09/20/2017 Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I’m 6’ 3”, lots of headroom in this car. Easy to exit as the driver’s seat moves rearward when the engine in turned off and the shift lever is in Park. Driver’s seat also has adjustable lumbar support. Has adaptive headlights – front lights turn when steering wheel is turned. Trunk is large, plus the back seats fold down for additional room. The Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) uses radar signals and camera recognition. AEB has many limitations, be sure to read the Owner’s Manual for more info on this. Quite cabin on city streets. As Edmunds noted, some tire noise at freeway speeds. With the turbocharger, lots of power for entering the freeway and for passing. No heads up display, but speed is displayed in a large font in instrument cluster. Looks beautiful in quartz white pearl. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very good, Excellent value Joe the delivery man , 11/30/2017 SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 27 of 28 people found this review helpful I got this car to replace my 2015 Sonata. Not sure the new style is better, I kind of liked the 2015 better, especially the rear with the plates on the trunk. But overall this is a terrific car for your money, save for a few drawbacks. The car drives well, nice quite ride and respectable handling, but ride is not as smooth as a Camry and handling not as good as an Accord, Mazda6, or as precise as a Fusion. Pros include: Slightly better ride/steering over my 2015. Better interior, smart controls (w/ non-auto climate), tuning knob, custom button. Overall is exemplary, very intuitive designed with nice big clearly labeled buttons and knobs. Touch screen is responsive, although some corners don't respond like it's supposed to. The interface is also quite easy to use. LCD Shows date (wish it would also show exterior temperature). Car doors make a satisfying thud when they close. Still a fully printed owner's manual! Cons include: Brakes still too touchy, it makes too abrupt stops. Steering is still too feather-light. Heated mirrors are no longer included in the base model - something Hyundai used to offer all these years. No CD player. I know many cars today omit them, but I really miss it. Home screen should be more customization. Would like to get rid of the AV Off message. Some settings are confusing. Ugly gauges (miss the 2015 Elantra). Only 1 USB for music & Android Auto. Bluetooth makes problems (I have a basic phone). No gap-less music player. Headlight delay is 5 min or none! Overall interior is not too pretty (2018 Accent is nicer). Can't turn off the LCD between the gauges. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Great Value for Money Gopal S , 03/02/2018 SEL SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful For the price, it is definitely a great buy - great fuel economy, interior, electronics, and safety. In other words, all the must are well satisfied. Where it falls short? Test drive the car under cold conditions and idling conditions to get the feel for sound and vibration. Make sure they are acceptable to you. I felt that Hyundai needs to work on this area more to stay on par with other leaders. An additional thing to keep in mind is the insurance cost. For places like NY, insurance cost is high for sedans. Look for adding safety features to reduce insurance cost OR try other vehicles with AWD which may save $1000 per year in insurance cost alone. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Engine/harness trouble - no more Hyundai for me Susan , 04/20/2019 SEL SULEV w/Prod. End 5/18 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I will start by saying I give 2 stars because this is an on-going problem and Hyundai is still sell this car, even after it is supposedly fixed. Very unsafe. I purchased this car brand new in August 2018. In March 2019, I received a recall notice saying I needed to visit my dealer to have the computer for the car's engine updated. I took the car to the dealer 3 days later. Five days after that, I'm driving to NY and 400+ miles away from home, my brand new car begins "limping" as I try merge onto a busy bridge. I took the car to the nearest dealer in Staten Island, NY and it is still there today. Not sure what is wrong. I understand this is a huge problem for the company where the engine or the harness in the Sonata and Santa Fe models need replacing. They think it's the harness, however, the piece has yet to arrive, so no telling. Because my trip was considered interrupted, I called Hyundai’s Customer Care 800 and received directions on what I should do next. They were empathetic, but they could not tell you what amount you would actually get reimbursed. That is up to the case manager to say and you don’t hear from that person for at least 5 days. Anyway, once he called me 5 days later, my case manager was extremely helpful and I was able take care of all the paperwork for the buy back, as well as my reimbursement funds. Prior to this problem, I was relatively happy with the car. I enjoyed the generous warranty, the high safety rating, the huge trunk space, and the beautiful look (although the grill was a bit angry-looking to me). I also loved that it had a lot of “giddy-up”. I don’t think it was as quick on the draw as my 2012 Sonata (that was a rocket!), but it was close. Lastly, I received a great deal on the purchase of this car. I was displeased with the elimination of the CD player, the Sirius service in the base SE version (I should not have to use my phone for music) and the pocket on the back of the passenger seat. Really no need to take these features from the base Sonata; that was just cheap on the part of the company. As I will no longer be a Hyundai customer, I will add that all the service I received at the Hyundai dealership in Fredericksburg, VA was exceptional. The people were always polite and courteous, the place was clean and welcoming for adults and children alike, and my car was always returned to me shiny and clean, inside and out, whenever I went for a servicing. I hope my next dealer is as thoughtful and attentive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse