Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG292929
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/36 mpg25/36 mpg25/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.5/666.0 mi.462.5/666.0 mi.462.5/666.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG292929
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm178 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm185 hp @ 6000 rpm185 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.35.8 ft.35.8 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnonoyes
daytime running lightsnonoyes
Packages
Option Group 01yesyesyes
Cargo Packageyesyesyes
Winter Weather Packageyesyesyes
Sport Value Edition Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsnonoyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
ECM w/ Homelink and Compassyesyesyes
Reversible Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyesyesyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Interior Light Kityesyesyes
Instrumentation
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
premium clothyesyesyes
Front head room40.4 in.40.4 in.40.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
Front leg room45.5 in.45.5 in.45.5 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.35.6 in.35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyesyes
Puddle Lightsyesyesyes
Mud Guardsyesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Measurements
Length191.1 in.191.1 in.191.1 in.
Curb weight3252 lbs.3252 lbs.3311 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.16.3 cu.ft.16.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.5.3 in.5.3 in.
Height58.1 in.58.1 in.58.1 in.
EPA interior volume122.4 cu.ft.122.4 cu.ft.122.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.4 in.110.4 in.110.4 in.
Width73.4 in.73.4 in.73.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nouveau Blue
  • Dark Truffle
  • Lakeside Blue
  • Quartz White Pearl
  • Scarlet Red
  • Symphony Silver
  • Shale Gray Metallic
  • Phantom Black
  • Nouveau Blue
  • Dark Truffle
  • Lakeside Blue
  • Quartz White Pearl
  • Scarlet Red
  • Symphony Silver
  • Shale Gray Metallic
  • Phantom Black
  • Nouveau Blue
  • Dark Truffle
  • Lakeside Blue
  • Quartz White Pearl
  • Scarlet Red
  • Symphony Silver
  • Shale Gray Metallic
  • Phantom Black
Interior Colors
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Black, leather/cloth
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Gray, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
P205/65R16 tiresyesyesno
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesno
P215/55R17 tiresnonoyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
