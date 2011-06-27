Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sonata Sedan
Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,965*
Total Cash Price
$15,263
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,377*
Total Cash Price
$14,964
PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,246*
Total Cash Price
$20,501
SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,422*
Total Cash Price
$21,099
Eco 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$40,540*
Total Cash Price
$20,650
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,552*
Total Cash Price
$15,563
Sport 2.0T 4dr Sedan w/Black Leather (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,597*
Total Cash Price
$21,698
Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,377*
Total Cash Price
$14,964
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,196*
Total Cash Price
$16,909
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,427*
Total Cash Price
$18,555
Sport 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,959*
Total Cash Price
$17,807
Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,778*
Total Cash Price
$19,752
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sonata Sedan Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$862
|$4,068
|Maintenance
|$410
|$1,531
|$1,328
|$761
|$1,463
|$5,493
|Repairs
|$0
|$614
|$314
|$386
|$474
|$1,788
|Taxes & Fees
|$843
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,010
|Financing
|$821
|$660
|$489
|$306
|$110
|$2,386
|Depreciation
|$3,725
|$1,654
|$1,456
|$1,290
|$1,159
|$9,284
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,683
|$6,442
|$5,627
|$4,844
|$5,368
|$29,965
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sonata Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$751
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$845
|$3,988
|Maintenance
|$402
|$1,501
|$1,302
|$746
|$1,434
|$5,385
|Repairs
|$0
|$602
|$308
|$378
|$465
|$1,753
|Taxes & Fees
|$826
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$990
|Financing
|$805
|$647
|$479
|$300
|$108
|$2,339
|Depreciation
|$3,652
|$1,622
|$1,427
|$1,265
|$1,136
|$9,102
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,532
|$6,316
|$5,517
|$4,749
|$5,263
|$29,377
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sonata Sedan PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$5,464
|Maintenance
|$551
|$2,056
|$1,784
|$1,022
|$1,965
|$7,377
|Repairs
|$0
|$825
|$422
|$518
|$637
|$2,402
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,132
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,356
|Financing
|$1,103
|$886
|$656
|$411
|$148
|$3,204
|Depreciation
|$5,003
|$2,222
|$1,955
|$1,733
|$1,556
|$12,470
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,319
|$8,653
|$7,558
|$6,506
|$7,210
|$40,246
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sonata Sedan SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$1,191
|$5,623
|Maintenance
|$567
|$2,116
|$1,836
|$1,052
|$2,022
|$7,593
|Repairs
|$0
|$849
|$434
|$533
|$656
|$2,472
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,165
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,396
|Financing
|$1,135
|$912
|$675
|$423
|$152
|$3,298
|Depreciation
|$5,149
|$2,287
|$2,012
|$1,784
|$1,602
|$12,834
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,620
|$8,906
|$7,779
|$6,696
|$7,421
|$41,422
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sonata Sedan Eco 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,036
|$1,068
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$5,503
|Maintenance
|$555
|$2,071
|$1,797
|$1,029
|$1,979
|$7,431
|Repairs
|$0
|$831
|$425
|$522
|$642
|$2,419
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,140
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,366
|Financing
|$1,111
|$893
|$661
|$414
|$149
|$3,228
|Depreciation
|$5,040
|$2,238
|$1,969
|$1,746
|$1,568
|$12,561
|Fuel
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,703
|$8,032
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,394
|$8,716
|$7,613
|$6,554
|$7,263
|$40,540
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sonata Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$781
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$879
|$4,148
|Maintenance
|$418
|$1,561
|$1,354
|$776
|$1,491
|$5,600
|Repairs
|$0
|$626
|$320
|$393
|$484
|$1,823
|Taxes & Fees
|$859
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,030
|Financing
|$837
|$673
|$498
|$312
|$112
|$2,433
|Depreciation
|$3,798
|$1,687
|$1,484
|$1,316
|$1,181
|$9,466
|Fuel
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$6,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,833
|$6,569
|$5,738
|$4,939
|$5,474
|$30,552
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sonata Sedan Sport 2.0T 4dr Sedan w/Black Leather (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$1,190
|$1,225
|$5,783
|Maintenance
|$583
|$2,176
|$1,888
|$1,082
|$2,079
|$7,808
|Repairs
|$0
|$873
|$447
|$548
|$674
|$2,542
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,198
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,436
|Financing
|$1,167
|$938
|$695
|$435
|$157
|$3,392
|Depreciation
|$5,295
|$2,352
|$2,069
|$1,834
|$1,647
|$13,198
|Fuel
|$1,589
|$1,637
|$1,686
|$1,737
|$1,789
|$8,439
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,921
|$9,158
|$8,000
|$6,886
|$7,631
|$42,597
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sonata Sedan Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$751
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$845
|$3,988
|Maintenance
|$402
|$1,501
|$1,302
|$746
|$1,434
|$5,385
|Repairs
|$0
|$602
|$308
|$378
|$465
|$1,753
|Taxes & Fees
|$826
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$990
|Financing
|$805
|$647
|$479
|$300
|$108
|$2,339
|Depreciation
|$3,652
|$1,622
|$1,427
|$1,265
|$1,136
|$9,102
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,532
|$6,316
|$5,517
|$4,749
|$5,263
|$29,377
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sonata Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$849
|$875
|$901
|$928
|$955
|$4,506
|Maintenance
|$454
|$1,696
|$1,471
|$843
|$1,620
|$6,085
|Repairs
|$0
|$680
|$348
|$427
|$525
|$1,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$933
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,119
|Financing
|$910
|$731
|$541
|$339
|$122
|$2,643
|Depreciation
|$4,127
|$1,833
|$1,613
|$1,429
|$1,284
|$10,285
|Fuel
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,394
|$6,577
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,511
|$7,137
|$6,234
|$5,366
|$5,947
|$33,196
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sonata Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$931
|$960
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$4,945
|Maintenance
|$498
|$1,861
|$1,614
|$925
|$1,778
|$6,677
|Repairs
|$0
|$746
|$382
|$469
|$577
|$2,174
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,024
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,228
|Financing
|$998
|$802
|$594
|$372
|$134
|$2,900
|Depreciation
|$4,528
|$2,011
|$1,769
|$1,569
|$1,409
|$11,286
|Fuel
|$1,359
|$1,400
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$7,217
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,340
|$7,832
|$6,841
|$5,889
|$6,526
|$36,427
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sonata Sedan Sport 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$977
|$1,006
|$4,746
|Maintenance
|$478
|$1,786
|$1,549
|$888
|$1,706
|$6,408
|Repairs
|$0
|$716
|$367
|$450
|$553
|$2,086
|Taxes & Fees
|$983
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,178
|Financing
|$958
|$770
|$570
|$357
|$129
|$2,783
|Depreciation
|$4,346
|$1,930
|$1,698
|$1,505
|$1,352
|$10,831
|Fuel
|$1,304
|$1,344
|$1,384
|$1,426
|$1,468
|$6,926
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,963
|$7,516
|$6,565
|$5,651
|$6,263
|$34,959
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Sonata Sedan Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,022
|$1,052
|$1,084
|$1,115
|$5,264
|Maintenance
|$531
|$1,981
|$1,719
|$985
|$1,893
|$7,108
|Repairs
|$0
|$795
|$407
|$499
|$614
|$2,314
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,090
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,307
|Financing
|$1,063
|$854
|$632
|$396
|$143
|$3,087
|Depreciation
|$4,821
|$2,141
|$1,884
|$1,670
|$1,500
|$12,015
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,942
|$8,337
|$7,282
|$6,269
|$6,947
|$38,778
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Sonata
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Hyundai Sonata in Virginia is:not available
