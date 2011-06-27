Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata Sedan Consumer Reviews

Beware of 2013 Sonata remote starter kit defect mdh2 , 08/23/2012 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Bought my car in May. Everything is excellent with the car EXCEPT OEM remote starter kit had major defect if installed in the 2013 Sonata. Purchased kit during sale. Needed to wait 4-6 weeks before 2013 kits were available. When it was available, Hyundai dealership installed it but it failed (i.e., would actually turn engine off). Dealership informed me wiring instructions were wrong from Hyundai. Dealership kept car for 2 weeks and couldn't figure out problem. Regional technician came in and also couldn't figure it out either. Dealership removed unit and returned car back to factory default. Finally got my money back. Report Abuse

Blue storm racchi , 10/27/2012 25 of 26 people found this review helpful That's the name I have dubbed my 2013 Sonata. Was looking for something more fuel efficient after my trusty 4runner was totaled. Cross shopped some small SUVs and midsize sedans. In the end, the Sonata had the right mix of value, style, and performance. Rode better than the Tucson, CX 5 suvs. More personality and value vs Camry and Accord and more comfortable than Altima. Report Abuse

LOVE!!! sugplum , 06/14/2012 43 of 46 people found this review helpful Bought my "Sparkling Ruby" Sonata on 5/26/12 and just don't want to park it! It's so fun to drive and very smooth. Great deal for so many options. Would definitely recommend. Report Abuse

2013 Sonata GLS rlang , 07/07/2012 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Lots of interior room. AC cools quickly which is a must because of the hot Texas summers. Quiet and comfortable ride. Good gas mileage. Good trunk space. Report Abuse