Used 2007 Hyundai Sonata Features & Specs
|Overview
See Sonata Inventory
Starting MSRP
$18,545
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|21
|25
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,545
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,545
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/30 mpg
|18/27 mpg
|21/31 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|371.7/531.0 mi.
|318.6/477.9 mi.
|371.7/548.7 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.7 gal.
|17.7 gal.
|17.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|21
|25
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,545
|Torque
|164 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
|226 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|164 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|3.3 l
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|162 hp @ 5800 rpm
|234 hp @ 6000 rpm
|162 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.8 ft.
|35.8 ft.
|35.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|24
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,545
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|no
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|yes
|no
|auto delay off headlamps
|no
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,545
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,545
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|no
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|Climate control
|no
|yes
|no
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|yes
|no
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|yes
|no
|leather trim on shift knob
|no
|yes
|no
|simulated wood trim on dash
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,545
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,545
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|yes
|no
|external temperature display
|no
|yes
|no
|trip computer
|no
|yes
|no
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,545
|Front head room
|40.1 in.
|40.1 in.
|40.1 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.4 in.
|57.4 in.
|57.4 in.
|Front leg room
|43.7 in.
|43.7 in.
|43.7 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|yes
|heated passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|leather
|no
|yes
|no
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|heated driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,545
|Rear head room
|38.2 in.
|38.2 in.
|38.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.3 in.
|55.3 in.
|55.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.4 in.
|37.4 in.
|37.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,545
|Front track
|62.0 in.
|62.0 in.
|62.0 in.
|Length
|188.9 in.
|188.9 in.
|188.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3266 lbs.
|3458 lbs.
|3253 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.3 cu.ft.
|16.3 cu.ft.
|16.3 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.3 in.
|6.3 in.
|6.3 in.
|Height
|58.0 in.
|58.0 in.
|58.0 in.
|EPA interior volume
|121.7 cu.ft.
|121.7 cu.ft.
|121.7 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|107.4 in.
|107.4 in.
|107.4 in.
|Width
|72.1 in.
|72.1 in.
|72.1 in.
|Rear track
|61.4 in.
|61.4 in.
|61.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,545
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,545
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P215/60R16 tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|no
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|P225/50R17 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|17 x 6.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|no
Sponsored cars related to the Sonata
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,545
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,545
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2007 Hyundai Sonata info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2019 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2021 Accent
- Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Hyundai Elantra 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid