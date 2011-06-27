  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Sonata
  4. Used 2007 Hyundai Sonata
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Hyundai Sonata Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Sonata
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,545
See Sonata Inventory
Starting MSRP
$23,445
See Sonata Inventory
Starting MSRP
$17,345
See Sonata Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG242125
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,545
Starting MSRP
$23,445
Starting MSRP
$17,345
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,545
Starting MSRP
$23,445
Starting MSRP
$17,345
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg18/27 mpg21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)371.7/531.0 mi.318.6/477.9 mi.371.7/548.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.17.7 gal.17.7 gal.
Combined MPG242125
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,545
Starting MSRP
$23,445
Starting MSRP
$17,345
Torque164 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm226 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm164 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l3.3 l2.4 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 5800 rpm234 hp @ 6000 rpm162 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.35.8 ft.35.8 ft.
Valves162416
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,545
Starting MSRP
$23,445
Starting MSRP
$17,345
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesno
auto delay off headlampsnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,545
Starting MSRP
$23,445
Starting MSRP
$17,345
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,545
Starting MSRP
$23,445
Starting MSRP
$17,345
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesnoyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesnoyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
Climate controlnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
tilt and telescopic steering wheelnoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
leather trim on shift knobnoyesno
simulated wood trim on dashnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,545
Starting MSRP
$23,445
Starting MSRP
$17,345
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,545
Starting MSRP
$23,445
Starting MSRP
$17,345
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesno
external temperature displaynoyesno
trip computernoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,545
Starting MSRP
$23,445
Starting MSRP
$17,345
Front head room40.1 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.57.4 in.
Front leg room43.7 in.43.7 in.43.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
clothyesnoyes
heated passenger seatnoyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
leathernoyesno
height adjustable driver seatnoyesno
heated driver seatnoyesno
8 -way power driver seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,545
Starting MSRP
$23,445
Starting MSRP
$17,345
Rear head room38.2 in.38.2 in.38.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,545
Starting MSRP
$23,445
Starting MSRP
$17,345
Front track62.0 in.62.0 in.62.0 in.
Length188.9 in.188.9 in.188.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3266 lbs.3458 lbs.3253 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.16.3 cu.ft.16.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.6.3 in.6.3 in.
Height58.0 in.58.0 in.58.0 in.
EPA interior volume121.7 cu.ft.121.7 cu.ft.121.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.4 in.107.4 in.107.4 in.
Width72.1 in.72.1 in.72.1 in.
Rear track61.4 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,545
Starting MSRP
$23,445
Starting MSRP
$17,345
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Blue
  • Natural Khaki
  • Golden Beige
  • Deepwater Blue
  • Ebony Black
  • Aqua Blue
  • Powder White Pearl
  • Steel Gray
  • Dark Cherry Red
  • Bright Silver
  • Arctic White
  • Silver Blue
  • Natural Khaki
  • Golden Beige
  • Deepwater Blue
  • Ebony Black
  • Aqua Blue
  • Powder White Pearl
  • Steel Gray
  • Dark Cherry Red
  • Bright Silver
  • Arctic White
  • Deepwater Blue
  • Silver Blue
  • Ebony Black
  • Aqua Blue
  • Natural Khaki
  • Powder White Pearl
  • Steel Gray
  • Dark Cherry Red
  • Bright Silver
  • Arctic White
  • Golden Beige
Interior Colors
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Beige, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,545
Starting MSRP
$23,445
Starting MSRP
$17,345
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
P215/60R16 tiresyesnoyes
full wheel coversyesnoyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesnoyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
P225/50R17 tiresnoyesno
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,545
Starting MSRP
$23,445
Starting MSRP
$17,345
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,545
Starting MSRP
$23,445
Starting MSRP
$17,345
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Sonata InventorySee Sonata InventorySee Sonata Inventory

Related Used 2007 Hyundai Sonata info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles