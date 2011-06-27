Used 2007 Hyundai Sonata Consumer Reviews
Look out Japan, South Korea caught up.
This car is way above what we expected. On smoothly paved roads it is the quietest car I've ever driven. It puts the new Camry to shame in that category. It also puts the Camry and Accord to shame in list of standard features by including SAB, ESC, ABS and traction control. The NHTSA says it is even better than the Accord in its side impact crash test ratings and costs thousands less. Only thing I would change is the look of the climate controls, a little dorky. Otherwise go for it. Oh yes and the warranty package is far better than the Accord and Camry. I feel like a saleperson......
Excellent Vehicle for the Price
01.2020 The auto currently has a little over 85k miles with no appreciable deterioration. Driven by wife for shopping trips. Car still rides comfortably with no required repairs. Maintenance is per owner's manual and done by me. I also have Hyundai's shop manual that was purchased with the car. All systems work perfectly. The 6 cylinder 07 Sonata has plenty of pep and the transmission is rather smooth. I have done all the regular maintenance and have gone to the dealer only once to service a recall on the passenger seat air bag. Which, by the way, was not serviced because the sensor chose to operate that day when I took it in, but has been malfunctioning on and off as long as I've had this car since new. The other recall was for the brake light switch that I chose to replace myself. I have a trust problem with all mechanics. The interior materials used are rather cheap. However, some tender loving care will do a lot to preserve it. The car has about 70K miles on it and still runs very smoothly. The paint job is of poor quality and seems to chip fairly easily. I clean it often and polish it regularly. I search often on the Internet for potential problems that others may have endured to maintain this vehicle. 08.16 This vehicle now has over 75000 miles. Since others have had problems with oil leaking onto the alternator, I've re-torqued the valve cover bolts to specification. Admittedly, there were several bolts loose and out of spec. There are no fluid leaks and the engine runs as smoothly as new. There are times when I have to look at the tech. to be sure the engine is on. Exteriorly, the finish is fine except for several paint chips forward and over the front fender well. Interiorly, the driver's side arm rest faux leather has cracked and the plastic on the dash adjacent to the windshield has developed a small crack. All exterior and interior systems work and I've had no mechanical problems. I particularly like the satellite radio for continuous music and the V6 power is mated very well to this transmission. My previous vehicles have been Datsun/Nissans and Toyotas with price to value ratios increasing at a rate beyond what I'm willing to pay. This trial purchase of a Hyundai has been, thus far, successful. 08.17 My 07 Sonata now has 77885 miles on it. My wife is the primary user of the car for tasks around town. We've been lucky with this car. The engine still runs relatively quiet and no oil is either burning or leaking. I continue to do my own maintenance with weekly checks of fluids. I've replaced the brake pads on all fours and they didn't show any unusual wear. All fluid, filter changes, lubrication and adjustments are done per manual. After re-torquing the valve cover bolts, I've had no oil leaks above the alternator as others have had. There are some interior wear as the vehicle is used. This is particularly true on the driver's side arm rest. Fortunately the crack previously reported has not progressed and the crack on the dash is still unchanged. There are no mechanical issues. There are no interior accessory issues. So far, this car is operating as one would expect. 02.28.18 There has been no major changes from the last report other than increased mileage from use. I continue to perform regular maintenance and interior/exterior scheduled cleaning and waxing of this car. The car currently has close to 97,000 miles and is used exclusively for running around town. Other than a plastic garage door initiation button that failed from fatigue failure due to multiple use; there has been no other mechanical issues since the last report. The 6 cylinder engine is still quite responsive, there has been no issues, and all systems are operational. I thoroughly enjoy the satellite radio and the interior sound level while driving is still comfortably low. Based on this first time Hyundai experience, I would most likely purchase another one, however, it is my intention to hold on to this car indefinitely. 06.03.2019 This auto now has over 83K miles. My wife continue to be the primary driver. All maintenance tasks are done by me per owner's manual. The only replacement item was the hood strut and I believe the trunk struts now need replacement. There are no issues with operating this car. It starts easily, drives comfortably with no noise or rattles. I take good care of the car washing it several times per month and polish it, at least, quarterly. There doesn't appear to be any additional problems with the paint other than that previously mentioned in a previous note. I have yet to go under the car, except during times I'm replacing brake pads or tires. It is very convenient changing the oil every 5K miles with the oil filter located on top of the engine on the V6. I use a pump with tubing through the dip stick to change the oil and have been using this method to change the oil since purchasing this car. I am extremely satisfied with this vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Reliable Car and Great Value!
I have had this 2007 Sonata SE V6 since June 2011 (4 years) and it has been a wonderful car to own. I used to live in Texas so the paint has some minor wear thanks the the flaming sun but other than that most people don't seem to notice. I have received many compliments on this car to the point that many people thought is was a brand new car! This car used to be a rental car and I'm impressed how well it has held up since I took ownership! I got this car around 97k miles and it is currently at the 152k mark and it is a trooper. I drove it from the West Texas area to Austin,TX (8 hours of driving) and I had a quarter of a tank of gas left! It gets really good gas mileage on the highway as long as you are in the 60-70 mph range. It gets terrible gas mileage in the city but that's a given for most cars anyway. During my undergraduate degree I drove six hours (one trip, 12 for round trip) from my hometown to my college and I haven't had any major mechanical problems with my Sonata. I'm currently attending Graduate school in Ohio and I have made 2 round trips of 2,224 miles from Texas to Northwest Ohio and I still haven't had any mechanical problems. It still runs and sounds great! It has good acceleration, braking, a quiet cabin and is smooth on the highway. I'm not a big fan of the body roll and the steering but I have dealt with worse. I have had regular maintenance and some major maintenance due to the age of the car. I had to fix the rear axle for the major maintenance but I haven't had any problems with my engine and transmission. My passenger window motor went out probably due to my car transitioning from Texas to Ohio weather and from people opening it all time -_- I have had some problems with the brake lights but the manufacturer recall quickly resolved that issue. If you baby this car and drive non-aggressively it will return the favor. I'm really happy with this car and I hope it continues to thrive!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The Only Way To Fly
Second Sonata, first was '03 that I put 332,360 miles on... most reliable car I ever had so the '07 was a no brainer. Did lots of research over a 6 month period, it all came back to the Sonata Limited. Styling (clean and classy), loads of standard equipment with plenty of safety features and the expectation of the same or better reliablity then my '03 make it the best buy in the marketplace. Car is powerful, smooth and fast. Controls are well placed and have a solid feel. Many thoughtful touches include plenty of storage inside and lit window switches and steering mounted controls. Handles like a true sports sedan. Front seats have great shoulder and back support. Rock on Hyundai!!!.
2007 Sonata peeling paint problem
I bought my 2007 Hyundai Sonata new, and at that time, I thought it was a good car, but I have since changed my mind. After an electrical short in the steering column, rear brake problems, engine computer malfunction, and now bubbling and peeling paint, I have had enough. Warranty covered most of the problems, but since my Sonata has 43,000 miles on it, Hyundai wont cover the peeling paint, because the paint is only warranted for 3years 36,000 miles. The paint is so thin on this car that when driven on the highway, even bugs cause chipping of the paint on the front bumper and on the hood of the car. This appears to be a sub-standard paint job. Paint should not be peeling off this soon.
Sponsored cars related to the Sonata
Related Used 2007 Hyundai Sonata info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster