Used 2003 Hyundai Sonata Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Sonata
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,149
Starting MSRP
$19,374
Starting MSRP
$16,299
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Combined MPG202022
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg17/25 mpg19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.4/430.0 mi.292.4/430.0 mi.326.8/481.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG202022
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm181 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm147 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l2.7 l2.4 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6000 rpm170 hp @ 6000 rpm138 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.34.4 ft.34.4 ft.
Valves242416
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesno
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
power antennayesyesno
6 total speakersyesyesyes
mast antennanonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesnoyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesyesno
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesno
Rear floor matsyesyesno
front door pocketsyesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesyesno
Climate controlnoyesno
Illuminating driver vanity mirrornonoyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
premium clothyesnono
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.43.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room55.8 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
heated driver seatnoyesno
heated passenger seatnoyesno
8 -way power driver seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.54.4 in.54.4 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.36.2 in.36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyesno
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Front track60.6 in.60.6 in.60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.1 cu.ft.14.1 cu.ft.14.1 cu.ft.
Length186.9 in.186.9 in.186.9 in.
Curb weight3212 lbs.3212 lbs.3217 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.14.1 cu.ft.14.1 cu.ft.
Height56 in.56 in.56 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width71.7 in.71.7 in.71.7 in.
Rear track60.2 in.60.2 in.60.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Pearl
  • Desert Sand
  • Ebony Black
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Ruby Red
  • Ardor Blue
  • Slate Gray
  • Noble White
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P205/60R H tiresyesyesno
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
16 in. wheelsyesyesno
alloy wheelsyesyesno
full wheel coversnonoyes
steel wheelsnonoyes
15 in. wheelsnonoyes
P205/65R15 tiresnonoyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
