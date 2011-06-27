Used 2003 Hyundai Sonata Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,149
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|20
|20
|22
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,149
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,149
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/25 mpg
|17/25 mpg
|19/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|292.4/430.0 mi.
|292.4/430.0 mi.
|326.8/481.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.2 gal.
|17.2 gal.
|17.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|20
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,149
|Torque
|181 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|181 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|147 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.7 l
|2.7 l
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 6000 rpm
|170 hp @ 6000 rpm
|138 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.4 ft.
|34.4 ft.
|34.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,149
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|no
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,149
|100 watts stereo output
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power antenna
|yes
|yes
|no
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|mast antenna
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,149
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|no
|yes
|simulated wood trim on center console
|yes
|yes
|no
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|no
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|yes
|no
|Climate control
|no
|yes
|no
|Illuminating driver vanity mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,149
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,149
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,149
|premium cloth
|yes
|no
|no
|Front head room
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|56.9 in.
|Front leg room
|43.3 in.
|43.3 in.
|43.3 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.8 in.
|55.8 in.
|55.8 in.
|heated driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|heated passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|leather
|no
|yes
|no
|cloth
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,149
|Rear head room
|37.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.4 in.
|54.4 in.
|54.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.2 in.
|36.2 in.
|36.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.7 in.
|55.7 in.
|55.7 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|no
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,149
|Front track
|60.6 in.
|60.6 in.
|60.6 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|14.1 cu.ft.
|14.1 cu.ft.
|14.1 cu.ft.
|Length
|186.9 in.
|186.9 in.
|186.9 in.
|Curb weight
|3212 lbs.
|3212 lbs.
|3217 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.1 cu.ft.
|14.1 cu.ft.
|14.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|56 in.
|56 in.
|56 in.
|Wheel base
|106.3 in.
|106.3 in.
|106.3 in.
|Width
|71.7 in.
|71.7 in.
|71.7 in.
|Rear track
|60.2 in.
|60.2 in.
|60.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,149
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,149
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P205/60R H tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|full wheel covers
|no
|no
|yes
|steel wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|15 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|P205/65R15 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,149
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,149
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
